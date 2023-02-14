All male and female Jumpsuit skin quests in Fortnite

Patch v23.40 dropped for Fortnite alongside the patch notes for the update. From the new mechanic called Heat to the unique Most Wanted event, gameplay update v23.40 is filled with amazing content.

While there are a decent number of quests for players to go through, most will be after the skins and outfits that players will be able to claim throughout the Most Wanted event. Some of these cosmetics will also have alternative styles, and those will be locked behind a series of challenges.

If you’re looking to unlock other variants of the new Jumpsuit skins, you’ll need to complete the following quests first.

All the Jumpsuit skin quests in Fortnite

Jumpsuit skin quests for Alias in Fortnite

Spend 500 Bars. Rewards: Two Sprays

Spend 1,000 Bars. Rewards: An alternate style.

Spend 1,500 Bars. Rewards: Two Sprays.

Spend 2,000 Bars. Rewards: An alternate style.

Spend 2,500 Bars. Rewards: Two Sprays.

Spend 3,000 Bars. Rewards: An alternate style.

Spend 3,500 Bars. Rewards: Two Sprays.

Spend 4,000 Bars. Rewards: An alternate style.

Spend 4,500 Bars. Rewards: Two sprays.

Spend 5,000 Bars. Rewards: An alternate style.



Jumpsuit skin quests for Caper in Fortnite

