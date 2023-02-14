Fortnite data miners claim Sam Wilson Captain America cosmetics could be coming

Fortnite is one of the most popular games out right now, partially thanks to the fact that Epic Games’ ability to partner with any number of entertainment franchises. Marvel has been one of the developer’s biggest assets to date, bringing in dozens of characters from the comics into the game. Now some data miners think the new Captain America could be coming to Fortnite soon.

In a tweet from ShiinaBR, the data miner discusses a new file found in the games related to a sound for a wing-based glider. There are also some files that are related to an unused Captain America set, which leads Shiina to believe that there may be a reason to believe that Sam Wilson’s Captain America could be added to the game soon.

A new Gameplay Tag called "SoundLibrary_Glider_Elevate_Wings" has been added in this update.



Additionally, an unused Captain America set has been added in this update.



Many things indicate that we might get Sam Wilson's Captain America in Fortnite very soon… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/t3JaxPrwRg — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 14, 2023

As someone in the replies to the above tweet points out, Sam Wilson was featured as one of the covers for the Marvel and Fortnite Zero War series. Many of the characters who were featured in those comics have already been added to the game, with more likely to come as the seasons go on.

As the new Captain America, it makes sense that Wilson should get represented in the battle royale. It seems that every other main character from Marvel’s cinematic universe has been included, so it only makes sense that Wilson would get his own outfit in the game as well. This is just speculation, but it follows a similar trend to other popular characters from Marvel in Fortnite.

There are only a few files found, so it’s most likely that this skin is still in development, to be released at a later date.