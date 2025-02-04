All Landmarks in Fortnite Chapter 6, season one

Many of the quests you have to complete in Fortnite ask you to visit specific locations around the island. These locations are usually named POIs which are massive and easy to find, but certain quests ask you to find Landmarks instead.

If you’re not familiar with them, finding Landmarks can be quite tough. Luckily for players, there are plenty to choose from no matter where you are on the island, so here are all Landmarks in Chapter Six, season one of Fortnite.

All Fortnite Landmarks in Chapter 6, season one

There are Landmarks pretty much everywhere on the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

There are 35 Landmarks you can visit across the island in Fortnite Chapter Six, season one. All of them have unique names except for one special Landmark called BURD To Go, which has five locations across the island. Since Landmarks aren’t marked on the map, we’ve provided a breakdown of where each Landmark is to make finding them easier.

Name Location Cliffside Lighthouse Directly north of Whiffy Wharf. Placid Paddies Near the very northwest corner of the island. Fightin’ Frogs Directly north of Flooded Frogs. Yacht Stop North of Magic Mosses. Martial Maneuvers North of Pumped Power. Lovely Lane South of Whiffy Wharf. Moisty Manor East of Whiffy Wharf. Sakura Stadium West of Nightshoft Forest near the very west end of the island. Battle’s End Near the southeast end of Nightshift Forest. Yōkina Boardwalk Northwest of BURD. Sakura Plunge Near the north end of Nightshift Forest. All You Can Catch! East of Nightshift Forest. Crimson Lighthouse Near the southwest end of Shogun’s Solitude. Splitting Pins East of Shogun’s Solitude. Big Bend East of Canyon Crossing. Spiral Shoots South of Masked Meadows. Way Station West of Hopeful Heights. Crabby Cove South of Hopeful Heights. Kite’s Flight East of Hopeful Heights. Boulder Gorge Southwest of Kappa Kappa Factory. Rolling Blossoms Farm South of Seaport City and north of Hopeful Heights. Salty Docks North of Kappa Kappa Factory. Dashi Dash South of Shattered Span. Overlook Lighthouse East of Shattered Span. Open-Air Onsen North of Shattered Span and south of Demon’s Dojo. Pumpin’ Pipes North of Shattered Span, south of Demon’s Dojo, and slightly east of Open-Air Onsen. Base Tunnel East of Brutal Boxcars. Rocky RVs West of Magic Mosses. Lily Lake North of Lost Lake. Sleepwalker’s Peril Northwest of Lost Lake. BURD To Go There are five different Landmarks called BURD To Go.

The first one is right at the end of the broken bridge north of Shattered Span.

The second one is near the northwest corner of the colorful flower fields at Rolling Blossoms Farm.

The third one is north of Foxy Floodgate and south of Brutal Boxcars.

The fourth one is north of Twinkle Terrace and south of Whiffy Wharf.

The fifth one is north of Pumped Power.

What are Landmarks in Fortnite?

Landmarks are minor locations that aren’t named or marked on the map with text. They’re a lot smaller than major POIs, but still important enough to have official names.

If you’re not sure whether you’re at a Landmark, try exiting and reentering the area to check for the Landmark pop-up. As soon as you enter any Landmark, the name of it is displayed in the bottom left corner alongside the word Landmark.

It’s easy to check if you’re at one by leaving and revisiting the location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to visit Landmarks in different matches in Fortnite

To complete the weekly quest that asks you to visit Landmarks in different matches, you need to visit a total of four Landmarks across four different matches. You can visit as many Landmarks as you like in each match, but only the first one will count for this quest.

Patience is key with this one, so it might be easier to focus on other tasks like The Spirit Realm quests and work on this one in the background as you do so. Some other important tasks to tackle around the island are damaging opponents in Shogun’s Arena, collecting powerful Medallions, and catching an Air Sprite and a Water Sprite in a single match.

