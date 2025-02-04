Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Toph holding a cabbage while standing by a cabbage cart at Spiral Shoots Landmark in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

All Landmarks in Fortnite Chapter 6, season one

There are lots of unique locations you can visit.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Feb 4, 2025 01:19 pm

Many of the quests you have to complete in Fortnite ask you to visit specific locations around the island. These locations are usually named POIs which are massive and easy to find, but certain quests ask you to find Landmarks instead.

Recommended Videos

If you’re not familiar with them, finding Landmarks can be quite tough. Luckily for players, there are plenty to choose from no matter where you are on the island, so here are all Landmarks in Chapter Six, season one of Fortnite.

Table of contents

All Fortnite Landmarks in Chapter 6, season one

All Landmarks marked on a map in Fortnite.
There are Landmarks pretty much everywhere on the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

There are 35 Landmarks you can visit across the island in Fortnite Chapter Six, season one. All of them have unique names except for one special Landmark called BURD To Go, which has five locations across the island. Since Landmarks aren’t marked on the map, we’ve provided a breakdown of where each Landmark is to make finding them easier.

NameLocation
Cliffside LighthouseDirectly north of Whiffy Wharf.
Placid PaddiesNear the very northwest corner of the island.
Fightin’ FrogsDirectly north of Flooded Frogs.
Yacht StopNorth of Magic Mosses.
Martial ManeuversNorth of Pumped Power.
Lovely LaneSouth of Whiffy Wharf.
Moisty ManorEast of Whiffy Wharf.
Sakura StadiumWest of Nightshoft Forest near the very west end of the island.
Battle’s EndNear the southeast end of Nightshift Forest.
Yōkina BoardwalkNorthwest of BURD.
Sakura PlungeNear the north end of Nightshift Forest.
All You Can Catch!East of Nightshift Forest.
Crimson LighthouseNear the southwest end of Shogun’s Solitude.
Splitting PinsEast of Shogun’s Solitude.
Big BendEast of Canyon Crossing.
Spiral ShootsSouth of Masked Meadows.
Way StationWest of Hopeful Heights.
Crabby CoveSouth of Hopeful Heights.
Kite’s FlightEast of Hopeful Heights.
Boulder GorgeSouthwest of Kappa Kappa Factory.
Rolling Blossoms FarmSouth of Seaport City and north of Hopeful Heights.
Salty DocksNorth of Kappa Kappa Factory.
Dashi DashSouth of Shattered Span.
Overlook LighthouseEast of Shattered Span.
Open-Air OnsenNorth of Shattered Span and south of Demon’s Dojo.
Pumpin’ PipesNorth of Shattered Span, south of Demon’s Dojo, and slightly east of Open-Air Onsen.
Base TunnelEast of Brutal Boxcars.
Rocky RVsWest of Magic Mosses.
Lily LakeNorth of Lost Lake.
Sleepwalker’s PerilNorthwest of Lost Lake.
BURD To GoThere are five different Landmarks called BURD To Go.
The first one is right at the end of the broken bridge north of Shattered Span.
The second one is near the northwest corner of the colorful flower fields at Rolling Blossoms Farm.
The third one is north of Foxy Floodgate and south of Brutal Boxcars.
The fourth one is north of Twinkle Terrace and south of Whiffy Wharf.
The fifth one is north of Pumped Power.

What are Landmarks in Fortnite?

Landmarks are minor locations that aren’t named or marked on the map with text. They’re a lot smaller than major POIs, but still important enough to have official names.

If you’re not sure whether you’re at a Landmark, try exiting and reentering the area to check for the Landmark pop-up. As soon as you enter any Landmark, the name of it is displayed in the bottom left corner alongside the word Landmark.

The Landmark name and pop-up marked in Fortnite.
It’s easy to check if you’re at one by leaving and revisiting the location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to visit Landmarks in different matches in Fortnite

To complete the weekly quest that asks you to visit Landmarks in different matches, you need to visit a total of four Landmarks across four different matches. You can visit as many Landmarks as you like in each match, but only the first one will count for this quest.

Patience is key with this one, so it might be easier to focus on other tasks like The Spirit Realm quests and work on this one in the background as you do so. Some other important tasks to tackle around the island are damaging opponents in Shogun’s Arena, collecting powerful Medallions, and catching an Air Sprite and a Water Sprite in a single match.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Fortnite, Minecraft, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter