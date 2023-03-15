All fish and how to find them in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite is a game of resources, and the battle royale’s waters are filled with them. Over the years, fishing became an essential part of Fortnite as Epic Games continued to add a variety of them.
When fish first arrived in the battle royale, they were only good for healing, but that has now changed for the better. Depending on where you’re on the map, you’ll have a chance at catching unique fish that come with exciting buffs.
From speed boosts to receiving no fall damage, fish in Fortnite can be the final touch on your perfect loadout.
Where to find all the fish in Fortnite Chapter four, season two
|Fish name
|Location
|Orange Flopper
|Anywhere
|Green Flopper
|Anywhere
|Blue Flopper
|Anywhere
|Pink Flopper
|Anywhere
|Teal Flopper
|Anywhere
|Blue Slurpfish
|Anywhere
|Yellow Slurpfish
|Desert Areas
|Purple Slurpfish
|Mountainous Areas
|Black Slurpfish
|Coastal Areas at Night
|White Slurpfish
|Swamp Areas
*White Slurpfish can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod
|Slurp Jellyfish
|Anywhere
|Dark Vanguard Jellyfish
|Anywhere at Night
|Cuddle Jellyfish
|Swamp Areas
|Peely Jellyfish
|Mountainous Areas
*Peely Jellyfish can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod
|Purple Jellyfish
|Coastal Areas
|Black and Blue Shield Fish
|Anywhere
|Black Striped Shield Fish
|Coastal Areas
|Pink Shield Fish
|Anywhere
*Pink Shield Fish can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod
|Green Shield Fish
|Forest Areas
|Light Blue Shield Fish
|Anywhere
|Molten Spicy Fish
|Anywhere
|Drift Spicy Fish
|Forest Areas
|White Spotted Spicy Fish
|Mountainous Areas
|Southern Spicy Fish
|Swamp Areas
|Sky Blue Spicy Fish
|Coastal Areas
|Light Blue Small Fry
|Anywhere
|Tan Small Fry
|Anywhere
|Purple Top Small Fry
|Anywhere
|Black Small Fry
|Anywhere at night
|Blue Small Fry
|Coastal Areas
|Drift Hop Flopper
|Anywhere
|Coho Hop Flopper
|Forest Areas
|Atlantic Hop Flopper
|Mountainous Areas
*Atlantic Hop Flopper can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
|Chinhook Hop Flopper
|Swamp Areas
|Chum Hop Flopper
|Coastal Areas
|Pink Cuddle Fish
|Anywhere
|Blue Cuddle Fish
|Anywhere
|Green Cuddle Fish
|Anywhere
|Orange Cuddle Fish
|Anywhere
|Red Cuddle Fish
|Anywhere
|Midas Flopper
|The Ruins / The Authority
*Midas Flopper can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
|Vendetta Flopper
|Anywhere
*Vendetta Flopper can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
|Silver Thermal Fish
|Desert Areas
*Silver Thermal Fish can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
|Green Thermal Fish
|Forest Areas
|Purple and Orange Thermal Fish
|Anywhere
|Raven Thermal Fish
|Coastal Areas
*Raven Thermal Fish can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
|Red and Green Thermal Fish
|Forest Areas
|Snowy Flopper
|Anywhere
|Tiger Zero Fish
|Coastal Areas
|Leafy Zero Fish
|Forest Areas
|Crimzon Zero Fish
|Mountainous Areas
|Skull Zero Fish
|Swamp Areas
|Crystal Zero Fish
|Anywhere
|Volcanic Rift Fish
|Mountainous Areas
|Butterfly Rift Fish
|Anywhere
|Black Spotted Rift Fish
|Night Only
|Sandstorm Rift Fish
|Coastal Areas
*Sandstorm Rift Fish can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
|Galactic Rift Fish
|Anywhere
*Galactic Rift Fish can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
|Blue Stink Fish
|Anywhere
|Clown Stink Fish
|Anywhere
|Purple Stink Fish
|Anywhere