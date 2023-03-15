All fish and how to find them in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Catch them if you can.

Fortnite is a game of resources, and the battle royale’s waters are filled with them. Over the years, fishing became an essential part of Fortnite as Epic Games continued to add a variety of them.

When fish first arrived in the battle royale, they were only good for healing, but that has now changed for the better. Depending on where you’re on the map, you’ll have a chance at catching unique fish that come with exciting buffs.

From speed boosts to receiving no fall damage, fish in Fortnite can be the final touch on your perfect loadout.

Where to find all the fish in Fortnite Chapter four, season two

Fish nameLocation
Orange FlopperAnywhere
Green FlopperAnywhere
Blue FlopperAnywhere
Pink FlopperAnywhere
Teal FlopperAnywhere
Blue SlurpfishAnywhere
Yellow SlurpfishDesert Areas
Purple SlurpfishMountainous Areas
Black SlurpfishCoastal Areas at Night
White SlurpfishSwamp Areas
*White Slurpfish can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod
Slurp JellyfishAnywhere
Dark Vanguard JellyfishAnywhere at Night
Cuddle JellyfishSwamp Areas
Peely JellyfishMountainous Areas
*Peely Jellyfish can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod
Purple JellyfishCoastal Areas
Black and Blue Shield FishAnywhere
Black Striped Shield FishCoastal Areas
Pink Shield FishAnywhere
*Pink Shield Fish can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod
Green Shield FishForest Areas
Light Blue Shield FishAnywhere
Molten Spicy FishAnywhere
Drift Spicy FishForest Areas
White Spotted Spicy FishMountainous Areas
Southern Spicy FishSwamp Areas
Sky Blue Spicy FishCoastal Areas
Light Blue Small FryAnywhere
Tan Small FryAnywhere
Purple Top Small FryAnywhere
Black Small FryAnywhere at night
Blue Small FryCoastal Areas
Drift Hop FlopperAnywhere
Coho Hop FlopperForest Areas
Atlantic Hop FlopperMountainous Areas
*Atlantic Hop Flopper can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
Chinhook Hop FlopperSwamp Areas
Chum Hop FlopperCoastal Areas
Pink Cuddle FishAnywhere
Blue Cuddle FishAnywhere
Green Cuddle FishAnywhere
Orange Cuddle FishAnywhere
Red Cuddle FishAnywhere
Midas FlopperThe Ruins / The Authority
*Midas Flopper can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
Vendetta FlopperAnywhere
*Vendetta Flopper can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
Silver Thermal FishDesert Areas
*Silver Thermal Fish can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
Green Thermal FishForest Areas
Purple and Orange Thermal FishAnywhere
Raven Thermal FishCoastal Areas
*Raven Thermal Fish can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
Red and Green Thermal FishForest Areas
Snowy FlopperAnywhere
Tiger Zero FishCoastal Areas
Leafy Zero FishForest Areas
Crimzon Zero FishMountainous Areas
Skull Zero FishSwamp Areas
Crystal Zero FishAnywhere
Volcanic Rift FishMountainous Areas
Butterfly Rift FishAnywhere
Black Spotted Rift FishNight Only
Sandstorm Rift FishCoastal Areas
*Sandstorm Rift Fish can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
Galactic Rift FishAnywhere
*Galactic Rift Fish can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
Blue Stink FishAnywhere
Clown Stink FishAnywhere
Purple Stink FishAnywhere

 