All fish and how to find them in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite is a game of resources, and the battle royale’s waters are filled with them. Over the years, fishing became an essential part of Fortnite as Epic Games continued to add a variety of them.

When fish first arrived in the battle royale, they were only good for healing, but that has now changed for the better. Depending on where you’re on the map, you’ll have a chance at catching unique fish that come with exciting buffs.

From speed boosts to receiving no fall damage, fish in Fortnite can be the final touch on your perfect loadout.

Where to find all the fish in Fortnite Chapter four, season two