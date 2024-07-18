Sebo is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn’s strategic minigame involving coins, and it’s a fun way to safely gain a bit of Reputation. If you’re like me and glossed over the tutorial, though, it isn’t immediately clear how you’re supposed to win a Sebo match.

Here’s everything to know about Sebo—including how to form a Rift, all coin abilities, and where you can find them—so you can quickly rack up Reputation in Flintlock.

How to play Sebo in Flintlock: Sebo rules, explained

A game of Sebo is broken into two phases: Attack and defense. In the attack phase, your goal is to form a triangle, otherwise known as a Rift, with your coins in a set number of turns. To form a Sebo Rift in Flintlock, you must position your coins in a triangle pattern, like in the image below. For the defense phase, you need to block your opponent from creating a Rift. You must succeed during both phases to win.

To win the attacking phase, you must form a Rift between three coins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turns are tracked by the counter system on the right-hand side of the screen, as shown in the image above. The fewer turns you take to win the attack phase, the fewer turns your opponent has to form a Rift in the defense phase.

Attackers have four coins, while defenders only have three. Coins move along linear paths, and most can only move one spot at a time. To move a coin, select the one you’d like to move and then choose an open spot to relocate it to. Boards come in various shapes and sizes, so the paths you can move your coins along will change from opponent to opponent.

Rewards for winning Sebo in Flintlock

If you defeat your opponent in Sebo, you earn Reputation, which you can use to level up skills or purchase new outfits for Nor. The more opponents you beat around the world of Kian, the more Reputation you can win through games of Sebo. In most cases, however, you can only earn Reputation from your first win against an opponent. The exception to this rule is Baz, who you can find at campfires around the world.

Baz is one of the easiest Sebo opponents you’ll find in Kian, so you can continue challenging him to quickly rake in Reputation. The amount of Reputation you gain from matches against Baz also scales with other Sebo opponents; if you’ve beaten enough NPCs in Sebo, winning against Baz yields a high amount of Reputation.

All Sebo coins in Flintlock, their abilities, and where to find them

You can find Sebo opponents in Hamlets and along roads throughout your journey in Kian. As you meet more foes, you may notice most of them have special coins that boast powerful abilities. Some coins, for example, can jump over opposing coins, while others can move two spots in one turn.

Look for wells with glowing centers; you’ll know a coin lies inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It may seem like an unfair advantage at first, but you’ll eventually be able to add these coins to your arsenal to level the playing field. Throughout your journey around Kian, look for wells that emit yellow pillars of light, like in the image above. When you interact with them, you receive a coin that’s automatically added to your collection.

At the beginning of either the attack or defense phase, you’re given a chance to select one of these coins to use for that phase—but they come at a cost. The stronger the coin’s ability, the more turns you must sacrifice in exchange, meaning more turns for your opponent during their attacking turn. If you exhaust all your turns in the attacking phase, you can’t pick a special coin to defend with.

Here are all the Sebo coins in Flintlock, including their abilities, attack costs, and where you can find them.

Image Name Ability Location Flavor Text Boar’s Head Rush: This coin may move two spaces. If it does, it cannot move next turn and barricade itself to prevent movement.



Cost: One turn. Three Peaks – Pilgrim’s Bend, close to the group of Sebo players “They called these challenge coins, one minted for every leader’s victory. Once, they found a corpse with a hundred of these sewn into his coat. A mad bastard he must have been.” – Johara Caprea Charge: This coin may move any number of spaces in a straight line, ignoring barricades and friendly coins in its path.



Cost: Two turns. Wanderer’s Rest – Grasslands, next to a pillar with a red top “The coin of mercenaries, pirates, and cutthroats, who built the greatest ships in the world, just to better loot their neighbors. Fascinating.” – Enki Copper Rep Swap: Once per match, this coin may swap places with an adjacent opponent’s coin. This move cannot form a triangle when attacking.



Cost: Three turns. Three Peaks – The Forging Ground, in the open area past the entrance hallway “Used to be, the Coalition would only take the cream of the crop, pay them in coppers. Now they’ll settle for anyone with a pulse and at least seven fingers.” – Haalin Death God’s Obol Teleport: Once per match, this coin may move to any empty space on the board.



Cost: Three turns. Dawn – Caverns of Rue, close to where you first spawn “I always found it off, how the Dead believed I was in need of some sort of payment.” – Enki Funerary Jetton Dash: Once per match, this coin can move two spaces in a straight line.



Cost: N/A N/A N/A Ketos Push: This coin may move into an adjacent space occupied by an opponent’s coin, provided it can push the coin back one space to an empty space.



Cost: N/A N/A N/A Pariah’s Scrip Guard: After moving this coin, you may select an adjacent empty space to barricade. Barricades cannot be interacted with and are removed at the end of the barricading player’s next turn.



Cost: N/A N/A N/A Patrician’s Mark Taunt: After moving, this coin may barricade an adjacent opponent’s coin. If it does, it cannot move again next turn and barricades itself to prevent movement.



Cost: Two turns. Three Peaks – Pitman’s Gate, south of the Inaya Shrine “In old Sibyl, only the patricians could ever leave the borders. The serfs couldn’t even leave the place they were born unless they were drafted into the army, of course.” – Luca Silver’s Bittern Jump: This coin may jump in a straight line over another coin to an empty space.



Cost: Two turns. Three Peaks – South of Gallbridge “Mother tried to keep a bittern, back when it was fashionable. I remember that it tore apart her study, then ran off. I liked that bird.” – Johara Silver Soldius Outflank: This coin may move through an opponent’s coin to any empty space adjacent to that coin.



Cost: Two turns. Wanderer’s Rest – Cape Reunion, close to the Bandit Leader “Feel that? That’s solid silver, ringed with gold. They haven’t minted them like that since the Judges took over the Peaks.” – Jung Three-tuft Leap: Once per match, this coin can leap over any coin to an empty space.



Cost: One turn. Wanderer’s Rest – Backharvest, north of the Hamlet “It was supposed to be money for peacetime. Now it’s just good ballast for a badly made peg leg.” – Baz

Tips and tricks for winning Sebo

Certain coin abilities don’t work for certain board types. More narrow boards, for example, aren’t great playing fields for coins like Caprea, which wants to move a large number of spaces in a straight line. There will probably be coins along its path, preventing Caprea from taking advantage of its ability.

It’s not always worth opting for a more expensive coin in Sebo. Sometimes, you may not need a coin at all; the extra turns could prove more beneficial when you’re going up a particularly challenging opponent.

Focus on zone-controlling. If you force your opponent to move coins around yours, you have a higher chance of them expending all their turns before they can form a Rift.

