Elden Ring College Football 25 Black Ops 6 News LoL Swarm News
Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Nor from Flintlock faces the camera with pistol drawn. She wears a golden, gladiator-style helmet, the Irregular's Helmet.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Flintlock

Where to find the Irregular’s armor set in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

This set decks Nor out in golden plates, but it also offers powerful effects for combat.
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 12:21 am

The Irregular’s armor set in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is a powerful one to have equipped, though to get the full set, you need to know precisely where to look to find the chests and quests that grant these items.

Recommended Videos

Like other armor sets in Flintlock, the Irregular’s set comes with a helmet, gauntlet, and pauldron. If you equip at least two pieces of the Irregular’s armor, you’ll unlock the set’s bonus, which grants you the Bloodrage effect after you perform a critical attack. Bloodrage reduces your health to one whenever you take fatal damage and knocks all enemies within 7.5 meters back. It’s essentially a get-out-of-jail-free card, but you can only use it once per rest.

Here are all the items in the Irregular’s armor set, their abilities, and where you can find them in Flintlock.

ImageNameAbilityLocation
A fully gold metal helmet with a silver rounded blade atop its head, the Irregular's Helmet from Flintlock.Irregular’s HelmetYour secondary firearms and grenades deal additional damage.Wanderer’s Rest – Exile’s Cradle. Given to you as a reward for completing the Prizefight side quest.
A fully gold shoulder armor piece from Flintlock. The Irregular's Pauldron, this armor piece has spiky designs across its plating.Irregular’s PauldronsAfter killing an enemy, or performing a critical attack, your melee attacks deal plus 30 stun for 10 secondsWanderer’s Rest – Cape Reunion. Located in a chest where the bandit leader is.
The Irregular Gauntlets, a golden glove armor piece with spiky metal plating.Irregular’s GauntletsThe reach of your melee attacks is increased by two meters.Three Peaks – The Forging Ground. In a chest in the initial hallway leading into the area, behind a gate.

How to get the Irregular’s Helmet in Flintlock

The Irregular’s Helmet is a reward for the Prizefight side quest, which you can start after reaching Exile’s Cradle, the northern-most location in Wanderer’s Rest. After crossing the bridge into the mercenary town, you come across two NPCs bickering about who should be the leader of the exiles. This interaction starts the Prizefight quest.

A map from Flintlock showing readers where to go in Exile's Cradle to start the Prizefight quest to get the Irregular's Helmet.
After crossing the bridge to Exile’s Cradle, you’ll automatically start the Prizefight side quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this the quest, you’re tasked with fighting in an arena, gladiator-style. You have to fight waves of enemies, and you eventually need to take down both NPCs who originally wanted to reign over the mercenaries. After defeating all the waves, you’re awarded with the Irregular’s Helmet.

How to get the Irregular’s Pauldron in Flintlock

As you explore Wanderer’s Rest, you come across bandit camps you need to clear out. They’re similar to Hamlets, in that you need to defeat a leader before the game marks the location as “complete” on your map.

A map from Flintlock showing the location of the Irregular's Pauldron. A black and mint-green Dot Esports logo pin shows exactly where players can find this item.
Look for the Irregular’s Pauldron close to where the Cape Reunion bandit leader awaits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cape Reunion is home to one of these bandit camps—but it’s also where you find the Irregular’s Pauldron. The chest containing this item is located close to the bandit leader, who stands in front of a giant hutch in the center of the camp. As you approach, a giant red health bar appears at the bottom of your screen, indicating you’re close to the loot. Beat the leader so you can open the chest and claim the Irregular’s Pauldron without fear of retaliation.

How to get the Irregular’s Gauntlet in Flintlock

The Irregular’s Gauntlet is the first item from the set you’ll come across in Flintlock. It’s located in Three Peaks at the Forging Ground. While you’re walking through the area’s entrance, a massive hallway with carpeted floors and elegant statues, you’ll come across a small room with a gate. Inside the gate is a chest containing the Irregular’s Gauntlet.

A map from Flintlock showing the location of the Irregular's Gauntlet, located close to the Forging Ground. A black and mint-green Dot Esports logo pin shows exactly where players can find this item.
The Irregular’s Gauntlet can be found in the entry hallway to the Forging Ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can open this gate with a nearby lever, but beware: There are two enemies in the gate who are ready to defend the chest with their lives. After you’ve cleared them out, you can snag the Irregular’s Gauntlet in peace.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
Managing Editor. In 2018, Rachel graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s in Rhetoric and Writing and first entered the esports industry in the same year. Her favorite games include fast-paced FPS titles, deckbuilders, and the entire Mass Effect franchise. Need any calibrations?
twitter