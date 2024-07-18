Where to find the Irregular’s armor set in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

The Irregular’s armor set in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is a powerful one to have equipped, though to get the full set, you need to know precisely where to look to find the chests and quests that grant these items.

Like other armor sets in Flintlock, the Irregular’s set comes with a helmet, gauntlet, and pauldron. If you equip at least two pieces of the Irregular’s armor, you’ll unlock the set’s bonus, which grants you the Bloodrage effect after you perform a critical attack. Bloodrage reduces your health to one whenever you take fatal damage and knocks all enemies within 7.5 meters back. It’s essentially a get-out-of-jail-free card, but you can only use it once per rest.

Here are all the items in the Irregular’s armor set, their abilities, and where you can find them in Flintlock.

Image Name Ability Location Irregular’s Helmet Your secondary firearms and grenades deal additional damage. Wanderer’s Rest – Exile’s Cradle. Given to you as a reward for completing the Prizefight side quest. Irregular’s Pauldrons After killing an enemy, or performing a critical attack, your melee attacks deal plus 30 stun for 10 seconds Wanderer’s Rest – Cape Reunion. Located in a chest where the bandit leader is. Irregular’s Gauntlets The reach of your melee attacks is increased by two meters. Three Peaks – The Forging Ground. In a chest in the initial hallway leading into the area, behind a gate.

How to get the Irregular’s Helmet in Flintlock

The Irregular’s Helmet is a reward for the Prizefight side quest, which you can start after reaching Exile’s Cradle, the northern-most location in Wanderer’s Rest. After crossing the bridge into the mercenary town, you come across two NPCs bickering about who should be the leader of the exiles. This interaction starts the Prizefight quest.

After crossing the bridge to Exile’s Cradle, you’ll automatically start the Prizefight side quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this the quest, you’re tasked with fighting in an arena, gladiator-style. You have to fight waves of enemies, and you eventually need to take down both NPCs who originally wanted to reign over the mercenaries. After defeating all the waves, you’re awarded with the Irregular’s Helmet.

How to get the Irregular’s Pauldron in Flintlock

As you explore Wanderer’s Rest, you come across bandit camps you need to clear out. They’re similar to Hamlets, in that you need to defeat a leader before the game marks the location as “complete” on your map.

Look for the Irregular’s Pauldron close to where the Cape Reunion bandit leader awaits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cape Reunion is home to one of these bandit camps—but it’s also where you find the Irregular’s Pauldron. The chest containing this item is located close to the bandit leader, who stands in front of a giant hutch in the center of the camp. As you approach, a giant red health bar appears at the bottom of your screen, indicating you’re close to the loot. Beat the leader so you can open the chest and claim the Irregular’s Pauldron without fear of retaliation.

How to get the Irregular’s Gauntlet in Flintlock

The Irregular’s Gauntlet is the first item from the set you’ll come across in Flintlock. It’s located in Three Peaks at the Forging Ground. While you’re walking through the area’s entrance, a massive hallway with carpeted floors and elegant statues, you’ll come across a small room with a gate. Inside the gate is a chest containing the Irregular’s Gauntlet.

The Irregular’s Gauntlet can be found in the entry hallway to the Forging Ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can open this gate with a nearby lever, but beware: There are two enemies in the gate who are ready to defend the chest with their lives. After you’ve cleared them out, you can snag the Irregular’s Gauntlet in peace.

