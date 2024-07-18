How to get the Sunderer’s armor set in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

The Sunderer’s Set is a must-have for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn players. Not only does it look gorgeous with its blue crystals, it provides a bit of extra dodge time.

Like other armor sets in Flintlock, the Sunderer’s Set comes with three items—a pauldron, gauntlet, and helmet. If you equip at least two of these, you get a set bonus that reads: “Your dodges teleport you a short distance making it even easier to dodge enemy attacks.” Each item from the set can be found around the world of Kian, but you need to know where to look if you want to collect all three pieces.

Here’s where you can find all three pieces of the Sunderer’s armor set in Flintlock.

Where to find the Sunderer’s Set in Flintlock

Picture Name Ability Location Sunderer’s Helmet You deal additional damage to enemies while they’re attacking.

Bonus damage: Plus 25 percent. Three Peaks – Mireshard, after defeating the Revenant. Sunderer’s Gauntlet When you dodge an enemy at the last moment, you regain one Black Powder Charge and one Enki Charge. Three Peaks – Whitebridge, after saving the Hamlet. Sunderer’s Pauldron When you dodge an enemy at the last moment, all enemies around you slow down for 1.5 seconds. Wanderer’s Rest – Ravine’s Secret, after defeating the Revenant.

Sunderer’s Helmet location

Look for a giant floating stone in Mireshard. There you’ll find the Revenant—and the Sunderer’s Helmet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During your journey in the Three Peaks, you’ll come across a Revenant at Whitebridge. After you initially defeat it in the pit, it will then retreat back to Mireshard. Follow it and you can take it down once and for all. After doing so, you’re rewarded with the Sunderer’s Helmet, which spawns in a chest in the same arena.

Sunderer’s Gauntlet location

Revenant: round two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wanderer’s Rest is also dealing with its own Revenant problem when you set foot in the game’s second region. To get the Sunderer’s Gauntlet, you need to help the inhabitants of Wanderer’s Rest and take down this Revenant in Ravine’s Secret. Upon doing so, the Sunderer’s Gauntlet appears in a chest behind the arena where you fight the monster.

Sunderer’s Pauldron location

Unlike the other two items in the set, there’s no need to go hunting Revenants for the Sunderer’s Pauldron. You’ll come across this item relatively organically; it’s the reward for freeing the Whitebridge Hamlet, which you must do as part of the main quest. You can find it in a chest directly next to the Forgemaster.

The reward will be right next to where you speak to Jung for the first time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get the Sunderer’s weapons in Flintlock

Although they’re technically not part of the armor set, there are a couple of weapons with the Sunderer’s name: The Sunderer’s Hammer and the Sunderer’s Flintlock. Both of these weapons build prime when they hit an enemy, which makes taking down armored foes and bosses, like Rammuha and Dukmar, a bit easier.

Picture Name Ability Location Sunderer’s Flintlock This pistol shoots a delayed shot that explodes in a two-meter radius, building Prime on all enemies hit. Three Peaks – Enlightened Peak Sunderer’s Hammer This hammer’s innate magic is capable of building Prime on enemies. Wanderer’s Rest – Ancestor’s Gaze, after defeating The Sealed Lord

