All Three Peaks banners in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

While exploring the vibrant world of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, you will inevitably come to the hamlet of Mudfish Dock, which Bandits have overrun, and they have planted their banners all over the city and the Three Peaks.

As one of the main quests, Battle Hardened in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, you should meet a carpenter at the Mudfish Dock, who thanks you for taking care of the Bandits in the hamlet, but she has one last request from you: of taking down all the Bandits flags in the region to eradicate the bandit’s memory. The task also comes with a hefty reward of 7,500 reputation and a medal, which helps to enhance your skill tree.

Here are the exact locations of all the bandit flags in Three Peaks in Flintlock.

Locations for all 15 bandit flags in Three Peaks in Flintlock

1-4) Mudfish Dock

Easy to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports The watchtower you cannot miss after you enter the Hamlet. Screenshot by Dot Esports The watchtower near the water. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rift over the water to reach here. Screenshot by Dot Esports This one’s tucked away in the another watch tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a part of the main quest, all the first four flags should be marked on the map, and you should be able to find them easily as they’re hard to miss.

First, you’d want to turn around from the carpenter’s location and use a Musket to shoot down the flag high on the watchtower. After that, you can make your way to the left. You should spot another watch tower with a flag, and you can shoot it directly using the Musket. Now, activate the skull to get the Enki’s Rift to land on the small dock on the water, where you should find the third one. As this one is closer to you, you can just use your Flintlock to knock it down. You can’t swim in this game, so using the Rift is the best way to reach the flag. Last, use the teleport to the left of the place where you entered the city, and you should be able to enter the watch tower. After that, the flag should be tucked inside the watch tower, and shoot it to complete your banners in the Mudfish Dock.

After finding these four flags down, you can proceed with the main story, but you can carry on finding more flags in the Three Peaks and get those rewards by finding the following flags.

5) Rosy Mile

Solitary hut towards the south. Screenshot by Dot Esports Find the hut and destroy the flag. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fifth flag is particularly easy to find. Just head to the river by the mountains at the Rosy Mile, where the flag is on the small hut. Shrines populate the area, so if you’re running the edges of the map, it should be easy to spot the flag on the hut.

6) Mile’s End Barricade

Use your Musket to shoot it. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fortified Metal Building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While looking for an exit for the fort at Mile’s End Barricade, check your surroundings in the east to find the flag on a building fortified by metal. You can use your Musket to shoot it down or come back later once you have the ammunition.

7) South of Enlightened Peak

Enlightened peak. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look for a wheel! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find this flag east of the Three Peaks region, near the south of Enlightened Peak. The flag should be hoisted on the house, and you spot the area by a massive wheel near the floor.

8) Gavel Gate Hamlet

Gavel Gate Hamlet. Screenshot by Dot Esports The one stands out in the snowy backgroud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one’s near the Gavel Gate Hamlet, located relatively high on the side of a building. Snow is nearby, making it easier to find and spot this building and shoot the red flag down. It is one of the first few buildings before you enter the settlement, so it’s easy to track back to this location and find the flag if you have missed it the first time.

9) Whitebridge

Near Whitebridge’s gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports Watch tower at the gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just after entering the Whitebridge’s eastern gate, turn right, and you should immediately spot the flag on the watch tower. It is easy to spot this one as it sticks out immediately after you reach the location.

10) Pitman’s Gate

Pitman’s Gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tricky one to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This flag near Pitman’s Gate hides in plain sight, but you have to look for the watch tower in the center of the area and look at the backside of the watch tower to find the flag. Depending on your viewpoint, this should be an easy or hard flag to spot, but check the watch towers thoroughly to find it.

11) Black Powder Factory

Black Powder Factory. Screenshot by Dot Esports In the mines’ ledges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one’s a bit tricky to find but the easiest way to reach this flag is to head over to the north of the Sulphur mines, you should spot this flag after using the Rift. As the area is dark, it might be a little hard to spot, so look for the small ledges in the factory, and the flag should be there.

12) Black Powder Factory Pt.2

Deep in the mine shaft. Screenshot by Dot Esports Use a Musket here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While going inside the shafts of the Black Powder Factory, you should find a shaft gate south of the City of Writ. The flag should be hoisted on the top of the gate, and the only way to reach the gate is by using Enki’s Rift, but you can use your long-range weapon like the Musket to shoot down the flag. The flag is present above the Sulfur mines on the map.

13) City of Writ

City of Writ buildings. Screenshot by Dot Esports Find the snowy building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find this one, you must get to the top of the building on the northern side of the center of the City of Writ. After that, you should be able to spot another building covered with snow, and it should have the flag on its side.

14) Hall of the Judges

Follow the walls. Screenshot by Dot Esports City banners will lead to the flag. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one is closer to the 12th flag on the list, and to spot this one, you need to look in the castle walls. These are slim walls with city decorations on them, and after you reach the location, you can find the flag attached to the wall’s ledge flowing towards it.

15) Foglands

Easy to locate. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rock has the flag. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The location is northwest of the Enki Feather, located nearby and on the extreme side of Mireshard’s point of interest. After reaching the area, look for a big stone with the withered trees around it to find your final flag of the region and collect the rewards.

The Bandit’s shenanigans don’t just stop at the Three Peaks; there are flags to shoot down at other places. Follow our guide to know the locations of all the flags at the Wanderer’s Rest.

