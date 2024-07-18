All Cursed Stones, their effects, and locations in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

While traveling the world of Kian in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, you’ll come across weapons and armor you can equip for Nor. But Enki also has his own set of items he can “wear”: Cursed Stones that change his attacks and the color of the gem between his horns.

Recommended Videos

Cursed Stones come in three different types, with two levels per type. The different types change which curses Enki inflicts foes with, while the level impacts the length and strength of the curse. You can find Raw Cursed Stones around the world, while Imbued Cursed Stones can only be acquired from defeating gods.

Here are all Cursed Stones, their effects, and locations in Flintlock.

Where to find all Cursed Stones and their effects in Flintlock

Image Name Effect Location Raw Cursed Citrine When equipped, Enki can also inflict the Curse of Weakness, which causes enemies to deal 10 percent less damage for each curse inflicted.



Curse duration: 8 seconds. Three Peaks – Flooded Pit, directly above the “F” in the POI’s name on the map. Imbued Cursed Citrine When equipped, Enki can also inflict the Curse of Weakness, which causes enemies to deal 15 percent less damage for each curse inflicted.



Curse duration: 12 seconds. Reward for defeating Rammuha in Three Peaks. Raw Cursed Jade When equipped, Enki can also inflict the Curse of Suffering, which causes enemies to suffer 5 poison damage every 2 seconds for each curse inflicted.



Curse duration: 4 seconds. Three Peaks – City of Writ, in a chest on the west side of the city. Imbued Cursed Jade When equipped, Enki can also inflict the Curse of Suffering, which causes enemies to suffer 5 poison damage every 2 seconds for each curse inflicted.



Curse duration: 8 seconds. Reward for defeating Dukmar in Wanderer’s Rest. Raw Cursed Ruby When equipped, Enki can also inflict the Curse of Ruin, which causes to suffer +10 stun and reduced armor values by 20 percent for each curse inflicted.



Curse duration: 8 seconds. Three Peaks – Black Powder Factor, behind a Breaching Barrel wall. Imbued Cursed Ruby When equipped, Enki can also inflict the Curse of Ruin, which causes to suffer +10 stun and reduced armor values by 20 percent for each curse inflicted.



Curse duration: 12 seconds. Reward for defeating Inaya in Dawn. All information and screenshots compiled by Dot Esports.

If you choose to upgrade the Sunderer’s Hammer—a melee weapon from the Sunderer’s set that builds foes’ Priming Gauge—to higher levels, you’ll need to hand over the Raw Cursed Stones to Baz. These items will disappear from your inventory, but if you have the Imbued versions of those crystals, you won’t need them anyways.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy