Image Credit: Bethesda
Enki, a black fox-like creature from Flintlock, stretches out like a cat and sticks his tongue out.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All Cursed Stones, their effects, and locations in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

These stones do a lot more than just look pretty.
Published: Jul 18, 2024 05:20 pm

While traveling the world of Kian in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, you’ll come across weapons and armor you can equip for Nor. But Enki also has his own set of items he can “wear”: Cursed Stones that change his attacks and the color of the gem between his horns.

Cursed Stones come in three different types, with two levels per type. The different types change which curses Enki inflicts foes with, while the level impacts the length and strength of the curse. You can find Raw Cursed Stones around the world, while Imbued Cursed Stones can only be acquired from defeating gods.

Here are all Cursed Stones, their effects, and locations in Flintlock.

Where to find all Cursed Stones and their effects in Flintlock

ImageNameEffectLocation
An image of an orange crystal from Flintlock.Raw Cursed CitrineWhen equipped, Enki can also inflict the Curse of Weakness, which causes enemies to deal 10 percent less damage for each curse inflicted.

Curse duration: 8 seconds.		Three Peaks – Flooded Pit, directly above the “F” in the POI’s name on the map.
An image of a collection of orange crystals from Flintlock.Imbued Cursed CitrineWhen equipped, Enki can also inflict the Curse of Weakness, which causes enemies to deal 15 percent less damage for each curse inflicted.

Curse duration: 12 seconds.		Reward for defeating Rammuha in Three Peaks.
An image of a green crystal from Flintlock.Raw Cursed JadeWhen equipped, Enki can also inflict the Curse of Suffering, which causes enemies to suffer 5 poison damage every 2 seconds for each curse inflicted.

Curse duration: 4 seconds.		Three Peaks – City of Writ, in a chest on the west side of the city.
An image of a green crystal with two smaller fragments floating nearby from Flintlock.Imbued Cursed JadeWhen equipped, Enki can also inflict the Curse of Suffering, which causes enemies to suffer 5 poison damage every 2 seconds for each curse inflicted.

Curse duration: 8 seconds.		Reward for defeating Dukmar in Wanderer’s Rest.
An image of a red crystal from Flintlock.Raw Cursed RubyWhen equipped, Enki can also inflict the Curse of Ruin, which causes to suffer +10 stun and reduced armor values by 20 percent for each curse inflicted.

Curse duration: 8 seconds.		Three Peaks – Black Powder Factor, behind a Breaching Barrel wall.
An image of a red crystal with two smaller fragments floating nearby from Flintlock.Imbued Cursed RubyWhen equipped, Enki can also inflict the Curse of Ruin, which causes to suffer +10 stun and reduced armor values by 20 percent for each curse inflicted.

Curse duration: 12 seconds.		Reward for defeating Inaya in Dawn.
All information and screenshots compiled by Dot Esports.

If you choose to upgrade the Sunderer’s Hammer—a melee weapon from the Sunderer’s set that builds foes’ Priming Gauge—to higher levels, you’ll need to hand over the Raw Cursed Stones to Baz. These items will disappear from your inventory, but if you have the Imbued versions of those crystals, you won’t need them anyways.

