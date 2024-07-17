Who is Baz’s voice actor in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn?

If you’re a longtime gamer, Baz’s voice might’ve felt more than a little familiar in the opening scenes of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn—especially if you’re a Starfield fan.

For those of you like me who greatly appreciate voice acting, it’s always a fun game to identify voice actors between your favorite titles. There’s nothing quite like hearing a voice from one game and digging deep into your gaming knowledge to place a name on the voice. But it can also be incredibly frustrating when you know you’ve heard a voice before but can’t quite put a finger on where you’ve heard it before.

Baz plays a crucial role in Nor’s backstory in Flintlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Who plays Baz in Flintlock?

I ran into this exact scenario when I first played Flintlock and met Baz early in the game. I immediately recognized his voice, but it took a bit of digging before I discovered why it was so familiar: It was the same voice of my husband in Starfield. That’s right—Baz is played by Canadian actor Elias Toufexis, who also stars as the voice of Sam Coe in Bethesda’s space exploration game.

Although Sam Coe was one of Toufexis’ most high-profile roles in gaming recently, gamers may recognize him from other titles. He voiced Adam Jensen in the Deus Ex franchise, Ezio’s brother Federico Auditore da Firenze in Assassin’s Creed II and Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, Prometheus in Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Galvan and Hadri in Star Trek: Resurgence. Toufexis also played minor roles in Horizon Forbidden West, The Last of Us Part II, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and Marvel’s Spider-Man. He’s had quite the career, to say the least.

Video game voice-acting hasn’t been Toufexis’ only gig. Like many voice actors, Toufexis has had a number of on-screen roles, including in TV shows Star Trek: Discovery and Alphas. According to Toufexis’ Facebook account, he also helped voice-direct some of Flintlock, extending his experience behind the mic to other areas of the talent lineup.

Given his experience across the games industry, we expect to see more of Toufexis in voice-acting and directing roles. And I’m sure fans will be able to recognize that iconic voice anywhere—even if they can’t quite put their finger on it right off the bat.

