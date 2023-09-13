Sam Coe is the most controversial man in Starfield and it’s not even close

No game character will ever be loved by the entire community, and Starfield’s expansive character list is no different. But one in particular is standing out as one of the most hated ever because of his dialogue, voice, and background—Sam Coe.

From his annoying voice to his voice lines, fans hate that they are sometimes forced to use the swashbuckler on missions. For the most part, you can get over his voice and drone him out. But it’s the fact that every time you talk to him, he is constantly dumping his entire backstory and emotional baggage onto you.

Sam Coe is a former space cowboy and a romanceable member of the Constellation group in Starfield. While he’s a fantastic pilot and pretty handy with a rifle, and is sure to garner a few fans among the franchise, most Starfield fans agree that they hate Sam Coe with a passion.

He frustrates players because some want to complete their missions and not have to go through an eternity of dialogue options just so they can move on. Unfortunately, most characters are like this, which is beyond tiring to many spacefarers.

Players understand why they need the character, for sure, but that doesn’t mean they have to like it. Because of Sam Coe, many players find completing quests and playing Starfield annoying when it’s supposed to be fun.

There’s one part of his backstory that some players don’t like or don’t understand, and it’s the fact that he has a kid, which is a little controversial. With his backstory as a space pirate, how does a kid fit into his outlaw life where he smuggles drugs and other contraband? It just doesn’t seem to work.

So, although it’s clear no one likes Sam Coe, they put up with him when they have to. Too bad we can’t push him into the airlock and call it a day.

