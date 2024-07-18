Where to get the Warlock’s armor set in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Armor affects your playstyle in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn just as much as weapons do, and the Warlock’s set is perfect for those looking to lean into the game’s magic abilities.

If you equip at least two Warlock’s armor items, you receive the following set bonus, which reads: “When you defeat a cursed enemy, all curses on that enemy are transferred to another enemy within 10 meters.” Each of the individual Flintlock items in the set also play around curses, so they’re powerful options to have if you’re relying on Cursed Stones and Enki’s attacks throughout your journey around Kian.

Here’s each item in the Warlock’s armor set, their effects, and where to find them in Flintlock.

All items in the Warlock’s armor set and their locations in Flintlock

Image Name Ability Location Warlock’s Helmet When you apply four curses to a single enemy within 10 seconds, you create an explosion that damages all enemies within four meters. Three Peaks – In a chest found in the Foglands. Warlock’s Gauntlet All curses you inflict last 50 percent longer. Won by defeating the knights at Sunshelter in Wanderer’s Rest during the Tempered Bonds Sapper quest, received from Jung at a campsite. Warlock’s Pauldron Enemies inflicted with a curse receive damage every two seconds. Reward for The Family Condition Sapper’s quest, received from Johara at a campsite.

Where to find the Warlock’s Helmet in Flintlock

The Warlock’s Helmet is the first item from the set you’ll find during your Flintlock playthrough. This piece is the only one of the three not obtained from a Sapper quest. Instead, it’s found in a chest close to the entrance of the Foglands, where it’s guarded by two enemies. Defeat these foes to claim your reward.

Look for a chest near the main quest when you arrive in the Foglands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find the Warlock’s Gauntlet in Flintlock

The next piece, the Warlock’s Gauntlet, can only be obtained after you’ve met Jung and freed the Whitebridge Hamlet. After you’ve made it to the second region, Wanderer’s Rest, he’ll have a Sapper’s quest for you at one of the campsite locations.

This quest, Tempered Bonds, tasks you with visiting a group of knights in Sunshelter. The leader of the knights challenges you to a trial by combat but with a catch: You can’t use black powder or magic. It turns out this is almost impossible in Flintlock, since most of your movement and attacks rely on one of these two things. If you break this rule, the knights will turn on you, and you’ll need to defeat them to progress.

After besting the knights, you automatically receive the Warlock’s Gauntlet, which you take to Jung to finish the quest. He lets you keep the gauntlet, because let’s be real: It looks better on you than him, anyway.

Where to find the Warlock’s Pauldron in Flintlock

The final piece of the Warlock’s set, the Pauldron, is also acquired through a quest. This time, it’s Johara’s quest, which you can’t get until you’ve completed all the other Sapper’s quests in the game. This is another side quest you get in Wanderer’s Rest at one of the campfire locations.

Johara’s quest, The Family Condition, takes you to an entirely separate map, Johara and her brother Luca’s family home. Your Sapper rival asks you to fetch her a variety of items for a ritual, after which you need to take down a fearsome foe. Once you’ve done this, you receive the Warlock’s Pauldron, completing the set.

