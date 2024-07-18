All side quests and their rewards in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

You’ll meet all types of people while you’re busy saving the world in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. And, as is the unfortunate fate of game protagonists, it’ll be up to you to help these NPCs in between brawls with the dead.
There are nine side quests and four Sappers quests in Flintlock, each found either in Three Peaks or Wanderer’s Rest. In most of these quests, you’ll be fixing people’s problems—but with the amount of rewards on offer, it’ll be well worth your time and effort. Many of these quests can be obtained from Hosts found in Coffee Shops. Some, though, can be found from NPCs you’ll encounter around Kian.
Side quests
To unlock the “The Home Front” achievement from Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn‘s list of trophies, you must complete all of the following side quests.
|Name of Quest
|Region
|Location/Giver
|Rewards
|A Delayed Reunion
|Three Peaks
|White Bridge Coffee Shop Host
|Sunderer’s Flintlock
|A Shot in the Dark
|Three Peaks
|White Bridge Coffee Shop Host
|Judge’s Hammer
|Ascension
|Wanderer’s Rest
|A woman standing southeast of Sunshelter on Nomad’s Coast
|Enki Feather
|No Rest for the Wicked
|Wanderer’s Rest
|From Jiri, located southwest of Sunshelter on Nomad’s Coast
|Wildfire Mortar
|Peacekeepers
|Three Peaks
|Fugitive outside of Pilgrim’s Bend
|Sapper’s Gauntlet
|Prizefight
|Wanderer’s Rest
|Bandit leaders in Exile’s Cradle
|Irregular’s Helmet
|To the Forgotten
|Wanderer’s Rest
|First Anchor Coffee Shop Host
|N/A
|To Turn the Tide
|Wanderer’s Rest
|Grasslands, east of the Inaya Shrine
|Dragoon’s Helmet
|When Duty Calls
|Wanderer’s Rest
|First Anchor Coffee Shop Host
|Skirmisher’s Pistol
Sapper Quests
The Sappers you recruit—Baz, Luca, Jung, and Johara—will also have their own requests. All of the following quests can be acquired from one of the four Sappers at campsites after you have recruited the caravan member.
|Name of Quest
|Region
|Location/Giver
|Rewards
|Lost to Battle
|Three Peaks
|Baz
|Baz’s Blunderbuss
|In Safe Hands
|Wanderer’s Rest
|Luca
|Firespitter
|Tempered Bonds
|Wanderer’s Rest
|Jung
|Warlock’s Gauntlet
|The Family Condition
|Wanderer’s Rest
|Johara
|Warlock’s Pauldron
Published: Jul 17, 2024 10:13 pm