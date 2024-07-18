All side quests and their rewards in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

You’ll meet all types of people while you’re busy saving the world in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. And, as is the unfortunate fate of game protagonists, it’ll be up to you to help these NPCs in between brawls with the dead.

There are nine side quests and four Sappers quests in Flintlock, each found either in Three Peaks or Wanderer’s Rest. In most of these quests, you’ll be fixing people’s problems—but with the amount of rewards on offer, it’ll be well worth your time and effort. Many of these quests can be obtained from Hosts found in Coffee Shops. Some, though, can be found from NPCs you’ll encounter around Kian.

Side quests

To unlock the “The Home Front” achievement from Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn‘s list of trophies, you must complete all of the following side quests.

Name of Quest Region Location/Giver Rewards A Delayed Reunion Three Peaks White Bridge Coffee Shop Host Sunderer’s Flintlock A Shot in the Dark Three Peaks White Bridge Coffee Shop Host Judge’s Hammer Ascension Wanderer’s Rest A woman standing southeast of Sunshelter on Nomad’s Coast Enki Feather No Rest for the Wicked Wanderer’s Rest From Jiri, located southwest of Sunshelter on Nomad’s Coast Wildfire Mortar Peacekeepers Three Peaks Fugitive outside of Pilgrim’s Bend Sapper’s Gauntlet Prizefight Wanderer’s Rest Bandit leaders in Exile’s Cradle Irregular’s Helmet To the Forgotten Wanderer’s Rest First Anchor Coffee Shop Host N/A To Turn the Tide Wanderer’s Rest Grasslands, east of the Inaya Shrine Dragoon’s Helmet When Duty Calls Wanderer’s Rest First Anchor Coffee Shop Host Skirmisher’s Pistol

Sapper Quests

The Sappers you recruit—Baz, Luca, Jung, and Johara—will also have their own requests. All of the following quests can be acquired from one of the four Sappers at campsites after you have recruited the caravan member.

Each member of the caravan has a job for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name of Quest Region Location/Giver Rewards Lost to Battle Three Peaks Baz Baz’s Blunderbuss In Safe Hands Wanderer’s Rest Luca Firespitter Tempered Bonds Wanderer’s Rest Jung Warlock’s Gauntlet The Family Condition Wanderer’s Rest Johara Warlock’s Pauldron

