Image Credit: Bethesda
All side quests and their rewards in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

If you're looking to complete "The Home Front" achievement in Flintlock, you'll need this list.
Rachel Samples
Published: Jul 17, 2024 10:13 pm

You’ll meet all types of people while you’re busy saving the world in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. And, as is the unfortunate fate of game protagonists, it’ll be up to you to help these NPCs in between brawls with the dead.

There are nine side quests and four Sappers quests in Flintlock, each found either in Three Peaks or Wanderer’s Rest. In most of these quests, you’ll be fixing people’s problems—but with the amount of rewards on offer, it’ll be well worth your time and effort. Many of these quests can be obtained from Hosts found in Coffee Shops. Some, though, can be found from NPCs you’ll encounter around Kian.

Side quests

To unlock the “The Home Front” achievement from Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn‘s list of trophies, you must complete all of the following side quests.

Name of QuestRegionLocation/GiverRewards
A Delayed ReunionThree PeaksWhite Bridge Coffee Shop HostSunderer’s Flintlock
A Shot in the DarkThree PeaksWhite Bridge Coffee Shop HostJudge’s Hammer
AscensionWanderer’s RestA woman standing southeast of Sunshelter on Nomad’s CoastEnki Feather
No Rest for the WickedWanderer’s RestFrom Jiri, located southwest of Sunshelter on Nomad’s CoastWildfire Mortar
PeacekeepersThree PeaksFugitive outside of Pilgrim’s BendSapper’s Gauntlet
PrizefightWanderer’s RestBandit leaders in Exile’s CradleIrregular’s Helmet
To the ForgottenWanderer’s RestFirst Anchor Coffee Shop HostN/A
To Turn the TideWanderer’s RestGrasslands, east of the Inaya ShrineDragoon’s Helmet
When Duty CallsWanderer’s RestFirst Anchor Coffee Shop HostSkirmisher’s Pistol

Sapper Quests

The Sappers you recruit—Baz, Luca, Jung, and Johara—will also have their own requests. All of the following quests can be acquired from one of the four Sappers at campsites after you have recruited the caravan member.

The Sappers from Flintlock, from left to right: Baz, Jung, Johara, and Luca.
Each member of the caravan has a job for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Name of QuestRegionLocation/GiverRewards
Lost to BattleThree PeaksBazBaz’s Blunderbuss
In Safe HandsWanderer’s RestLucaFirespitter
Tempered BondsWanderer’s RestJungWarlock’s Gauntlet
The Family ConditionWanderer’s RestJoharaWarlock’s Pauldron
