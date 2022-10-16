Ultimate Guide to FIFA 23 FUT Moments | Stories, Chapters, and How to Get Rewards

In FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, players can participate in various game modes, and one of them includes Milestones. This is a single-player game mode with several challenges you can complete to earn rewards. Completing these Moments in FIFA 23 rewards players with Stars, which you can use to redeem Packs and items from the Star Gallery. In the Star Gallery, you’ll find two categories, Browse and Seasonal. Browse has a couple of Gold Packs, while Seasonal offers a range of rewards to choose from.

Players can play through Moments completing a series of challenges to earn these Stars and save up on them. Most of the items in the Star Gallery require 10 or more Stars, which means you need to save up on this currency. Moments include several limited-time challenges, and these keep rotating over the season. Similarly, you can complete various Weekly Challenges as they release.

Here’s everything you need to know about Moments in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

How to complete challenges and earn Stars in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Moments?

Screengrab via EA Sports

Starting with the most rudimentary form of Moments in Ultimate Team is the Milestones section. Here players get to complete unique challenges at different difficulty levels. The Beginner difficulty holds the first set of challenges, and completing this unlocks the Amateur. Similarly, completing Amateur unlocks Semi-Pro and so on. Each difficulty level has four challenges, from which you can earn one Star. Completing the entire set rewards players with one Bonus Star.

Weekly Challenges also have various subsections like Season 1, FK Frenzy, and more. These have certain scenarios which you need to play through. For instance, the FK Frenzy puts players in situations where they need to convert a Free Kick into a goal to complete that challenge. FK Frenzy also has four challenges, with one Star reward for each. Completing all four rewards players with one Bonus Star. FUT Stories and Chapters are another aspect of Moments in FIFA 23. Every story is based on real-life soccer events following the journey of iconic players, teams, managers, and more.

Screengrab via EA Sports

These stories feature matches from past and present, making them much more relatable for soccer fans. The Rise of Mbappe Stories is further divided into certain Chapters like Early Career, Rising Star, and Star Status. Completing the challenges for each Chapter rewards players with Stars. Klopp’s Journey also features Chapters like FSV Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool. These represent the iconic journey of Klopp’s managerial career throughout the seasons.

You will also find Rulebreakers, and various Derby clashes featured in Moments. The Madrid Derby featuring Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid is in the Moments tab for a limited time. While some challenges in Moments will have certain squad requirements, others will not. You can play with the squad’s built-in Ultimate Team and make certain changes according to the requirements.