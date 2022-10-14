How to complete Rulebreakers Faivre SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Lyon’s Romain Faivre received a 86-rated Rulebreakers card that players can get by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team starting today.

The Rulebreakers event upgrades unexpected skills to change a bit the player’s gameplay, so while Faivre highest skills were his 80-rated Dribbling and 76-rated Passing in his gold version, now his 87-rated Pace and 85-rated Dribbling are the best ones in his Rulebreakers version.

EA upgraded Faivre’s Pace (+12), Physical (+12), Shooting (+10), Passing (+9), and Dribbling (+5), and it decreased his Defending (+3). We recommend applying the shadow chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+7) and Defending (+7).

You’ll need to build two different squads to get Rulebreakers Faivre: Top Form and Ligue 1. The first segment asks for an 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. The second solution needs to be an 84-rated team and have no less than two cards with an overall rating of 85 minimum, and one player from Ligue 1.

If you buy all 11 players from both squads, you’ll spend around 42,500 FUT coins on consoles and around 42,750 FUT coins on PC. But you’ll also be rewarded with a small gold players pack and a gold players pack by turning in both squads.

You’ll have one week before this SBC expires on Oct. 21. He was released alongside the first Rulebreakers team and a Rulebreakers version of Paulinho from Bayern Leverkusen in a set of themed objectives.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete and earn the Rulebreakers version of Romain Faivre in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Top Form

GK: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) LB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffnheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffnheim) CB: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) LM: 79-rated Boulaye Dia (Salernitana)

79-rated Boulaye Dia (Salernitana) CM: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) RM: 83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 78-rated Dániel Gazdag (Philadelphia)

78-rated Dániel Gazdag (Philadelphia) CAM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

Ligue 1