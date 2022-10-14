How to complete Rulebreakers Paulinho’s objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The first Rulebreakers set of objectives is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with the release of the first team. The reward is an untradable 84-rated Rulebreakers version of Paulinho Sampaio from Bayern Leverkusen.

The Rulebreakers promo tries to transform the featured player’s gameplay by upgrading different skills than expected. The devs focused the upgrade on his Physical (+17) and Shooting (+16), but decreased his Dribbling (-2) even though he plays as a left-midfielder.

If you liked this Rulebreaker card but want to play with him normally, you can counter the decrease in his Dribbling by applying the marksman chemistry style and improve his Dribbling (+7), Shooting (+7), and Physical (+5).

Paulinho’s other skills were increased in eight or nine points leaving this card with extremely high-rated skills for this early stage of the game, including a 93-rated Pace and 84-rated Shooting. His only low skills is his 45-rated Defending.

All of Rulebreakers Paulinho’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush mode until Oct 21. There are four objectives in total and only one of them requires you to win matches.

Completing the objectives will also reward you with a 75+ rated rare player pack, one gold pack, two players pack, and a small electrum players pack.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to get the Rulebreakers Paulinho Sampaio card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: