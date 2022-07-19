Sam Kerr features on FIFA 23 game cover alongside Mbappé

The Chelsea forward is the first woman to be featured on the cover of the game's global edition.

History has been made with the newest release in the FIFA franchise, as the cover of the global edition of FIFA 23 features a woman for the first time ever.

EA Sports released a picture of the cover of the latest entry in the FIFA series and it includes Sam Kerr and Kylian Mbappé. The Chelsea forward can be seen sitting next to the Paris Saint Germain player.

This is the first time in the history of the FIFA franchise that a woman has been featured on the cover of the global edition of the game. Previously, Alex Morgan and Christine Sinclair were featured on the cover of the North American editions of FIFA 16, however.

In the last season of the Women’s Super League, Kerr scored 20 goals in 20 appearances, while recording four assists. With Chelsea, she has won three editions of the competition, winning the Player of the Season award for the 21/22 season. She has also scored 59 goals in 110 appearances for Australia since making her debut in 2009.

Mbappé, on the other hand, is one of the most prominent players in men’s soccer, having scored 106 goals for PSG since joining the club in 2018. He has also hit the net 27 times for France since 2017. He recently made the papers by surprisingly extending his contract with his club instead of making a move to Real Madrid.

FIFA 23 will be the last game in the franchise because EA Sports and FIFA have ended their partnership. The series will be called EA SPORTS FC from next year onward.