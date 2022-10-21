The ultimate FIFA 23 free kick guide: How to score more free kick goals in FIFA 23

Free kicks are one of the most consistent ways to score goals in a FIFA game. The ball and all of the players are static. You can take a deep breath, aim, and shoot uninterrupted. That’s why it is imperative to make the best of these set pieces whenever you get the chance.

This guide should help you score more free kick goals in FIFA 23. We will explore the new system, what are the different elements to it, and how they will impact the end result. Once we’ve gone through the basics, we will propose specific free kick setups that will bring your scoring success rate up through the roof. After this FIFA 23 free kick guide, there will be no more wasted opportunities.

Everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 free kick system

FIFA 23 has a very intuitive free kick system. There are three aspects you need to adjust: the general direction of the shot, the way you will strike the ball, and, finally, shot power.

The direction is the easiest of the three to adjust. Simply move the camera left or right until you reach a satisfying spot. The final direction the ball actually goes in will be impacted heavily by the selected shot type, so it’s advisable to arrange that first.

The shot type of your free kick is determined by where you strike the ball. To choose a striking spot and shot type, navigate the cursor that will appear on the ball. Based on where you place the cursor, you will end up with one of seven striking options:

Chip

Knuckle

Inside foot low

Inside foot curled

Low straight

Outside foot low

Outside foot curled

The last thing left to do is power up your shot. The longer you hold the shoot button, the more power there will be in your shot. You will need to strike a balance between having enough and not having too much as it’s deceivingly easy to kick the ball straight into the stands.

How to score more free kick goals in FIFA 23: Best free kick setup for any range and position

You need all three elements of the free kick to click to score a goal. There isn’t a universal rule for scoring every time from every spot on the field, but there are better and worse ways of approaching a free kick.

Knuckle with moderate power aimed slightly to the side of the goalkeeper is king when shooting from a central position at any distance beyond 25 meters. The distance to the goal is displayed on the screen while taking a free kick, so you’ll know when that’s the case.

There’s a distinct champion at closer distances and tighter angles, too. Inside foot curled with low to moderate power often leaves keepers frozen. This technique adds a lot of curve, which makes the aiming seem a bit weird. The ball won’t go to the place you’re aiming at, but we’ll share a little trick to make it easier on yourself.

While aiming, pick where you want the ball to go, and add about half the size of the goal in the direction of the curve. For example, if your player is right-footed, the inside foot curled option will be on the right side of the ball. This means you’ll need to aim half a goal to the right of where you actually want the shot to land. If you want to hit the top left corner with a right-footed player, you must aim in the middle of the net.

This may all sound very confusing but we promise it’s a lot easier to grasp once you put it to practice. This approach is surprisingly potent even at longer distances, as long as you adjust the power accordingly. If you don’t have the proper angle for a knuckle, the inside foot curled shot is a reliable alternative.

We always encourage exploration, and it’s not as if the other options are completely out of the question. But if you’re looking to make the most out of every free kick in FIFA 23, follow our guide and see your free kicks become a lethal weapon.