The ultimate FIFA 23 Trivela guide: How to perform Trivela passes, Trivela crosses, and Trivela shots

We can’t have a new FIFA without also having a new broken gameplay mechanic. We may have two in FIFA 23, actually. Lengthy players are strong candidates for being the game’s most overpowered feature, but as far as pure gameplay tricks, Trivela shots take the cake.

Having an overpowered mechanic in an online game delivers the full spectrum of feelings. You’re on cloud nine when it’s you who’s benefiting and you feel cheated whenever you’re on the receiving end. One thing that can’t be denied is that overpowered features are almost always extremely fun to pull off. That’s why we can’t leave you in the dark about FIFA 23 Trivela shots.

What are Trivela moves in FIFA 23?

A Trivela is a shot, a cross, or a pass that is performed with the outer side of the foot. It was popularized by Portuguese winger Ricardo Quaresma in the 2000s but was never featured in the FIFA series—until now.

Trivela passes, crosses, and shots add an unnatural curve to the ball that makes them difficult to read, leaving defenders and goalkeepers bamboozled. In just under two weeks of existing in the FIFA universe, the Trivela has proven to be among the most powerful moves in FIFA 23. Learning how to do it can lead to many beautiful goals and many rage quits coming from the opposing side.

How to perform a Trivela pass, a Trivela cross, and a Trivela shot in FIFA 23

If you thought this elegant and effective FIFA 23 move takes a lot of skill and button mashing, you’ll be happy to find out you’re completely wrong. Performing a Trivela requires the simplest of executions for maximum damage.

How to perform a Trivela pass in FIFA 23

PC: Hold W + Right mouse button

PS: Hold L2 + X

Xbox: Hold LT + A

How to perform a Trivela cross in FIFA 23

PC: Hold W + S

PS: Hold L2 + Square

Xbox: Hold LT + X

How to perform a Trivela shot in FIFA 23

PC: Hold W + Left mouse button

PS: Hold L2 + Circle

Xbox: Hold LT + B

There aren’t any lies or tricks here, that’s really all it takes to perform a Trivela in FIFA 23. EA were kind enough to bind the move to an easy combo, which allows for players at all skill levels to give it a proper go. We encourage you to practice a bit and proceed to display your inner Quaresma at a competitive level once you’ve mastered the art of the Trivela.