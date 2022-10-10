The most overpowered mechanic in FIFA 23? How to make players Lengthy and the best Lengthy players in FIFA 23

Every new FIFA cycle comes with its own set of overpowered gameplay mechanics and, by extension, overpowered players. The AcceleRATE system that was introduced for the first time in FIFA 23 is the root of this year’s overpowered feature, Lengthy players.

We go over AcceleRATE and how it functions in FIFA 23 in great detail in our dedicated guide. That will tell you all you need to know about the new system, but the short version is that AcceleRATE splits players into three acceleration categories: Explosive, Lengthy, and Controlled.

Explosive players have a quick first step but lose velocity over a prolonged sprint. Lengthy players are a bit slower off the ground and make up for it the longer the run goes on. Controlled players are the balanced type that doesn’t fit into the other categories.

Are Lengthy players overpowered in FIFA 23?

The one AcceleRATE type that’s risen above the rest is Lengthy. The first few days of gameplay have shown that while Explosive players receive a small boost in an area they are already strong in, Lengthy turns previously unusable players into genuine FUT options and players that would otherwise feel a bit clunky into absolute units.

Is Lengthy overpowered in FIFA 23, then? It is truly a matter of perspective. Tall and sluggish players have never been as in fashion as they are this year, but it’s not like Explosive players are completely out of the loop either.

At worst, it can be said that a few players appear clearly better than everybody else at their position right now. Isn’t that the case every year, though? The meta always has its favorites. It just so happens that FIFA 23’s meta favors Lengthy players. You can adopt a glass-half-full or glass-half-empty approach, but the truth is we’re not seeing anything we haven’t seen before as far as overpowered mechanics go.

How to make players Lengthy in FIFA 23?

A player’s AcceleRATE type is determined by dry stats and is automatically assigned by the game engine. The requirements for Lengthy are:

Strength must be greater than or equal to 65.

Strength must be at least 14 points greater than Agility.

Acceleration must be greater than or equal to 55.

Height must be greater than or equal to 174 cm (5 feet 9 inches).

If AcceleRATE is determined by default, how could you “make” players Lengthy? The devil is in the details. AcceleRATE types are determined by stats, but they aren’t locked to the players’ regular starting stats. Our answer, therefore, lies in these two words: Chemistry Styles. To be extra specific: Architect Chemistry Style.

Chem Styles alter a player’s base stats in FIFA 23. Architect is the style that boosts Strength by the largest amount. When applied, it raises that stat by 15 points without affecting Agility at all.

You’re probably beginning to see the full picture now. If you take a player whose Strength is one point less than their Agility and equip them with an Architect Chem Style, they will now have 14 points more Strength than they have Agility. Voila, you’ve created a Lengthy player.

Top five Lengthy players in FIFA 23

Now that we know what Lengthy players are and how incredibly strong they can be in FIFA 23, it’s time for some recommendations. We won’t simply list the highest-rated players that just so happen to be Lengthy. It is a nice feature to have, yes, but every player we’ll recommend has it by default, so we must look at other meta-relevant stats to make players stand out.

Given the nature of Lengthy, players that fall under the category almost exclusively play in the center of the pitch. That’s perfectly fine because we can propose a pair of brick walls at the back and arguably the best card in FIFA 23 up front. As a bonus, we have one of the best all-around midfielders in the game, and look at that, the best full back in FIFA 23. Perhaps Lengthy is overpowered after all.

RB: Kyle Walker – 85 OVR (Manchester City)

CB: Virgil Van Dijk – 90 OVR (Liverpool)

CB: Antonio Rüdiger – 87 OVR (Real Madrid)

CDM: Franck Kessié – 84 OVR (Barcelona)

ST: Erling Haaland – 88 OVR (Manchester City)

All of these cards are quite pricey on the FUT Market, but they are all well worth it. Alternatively, you can grab some cheaper options, such as Matthijs De Ligt and Romelu Lukaku, or meddle with the Architect Chemistry Style and make your own Lengthy players. We heard some guy named Cristiano is eligible for such an upgrade.