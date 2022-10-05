What if we told you there’s no need to break the bank to secure high-quality FUT items? If you know where to look, you’ll find out there are plenty of bargains in FIFA 23. Bargains like 86 OVR strikers for less than 15,000 coins.

The reality of FUT is that there always will be players that rage against the overpriced SBC machine and players that are simply looking for bargains. If you are part of the latter group, then you’d love to hear that while others are fighting over 200K, 84 OVR POTM Marcus Rashford, you can snatch a 15K, 86 OVR Romelu Lukaku.

Top five cheap 86 OVR players in FIFA 23

GK: Édouard Mendy – Chelsea and Senegal

CB: Milan Škriniar – Inter and Slovakia

ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter and Belgium

ST: Lautaro Martínez – Inter and Argentina

ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio and Italy

Every single one of the players we’ve listed goes for under 15,000 coins in FUT at the time of writing. There are, of course, 86 OVR players that fit the FIFA 23 meta much better, including some Icons, but as you could probably guess, the price matches their increased utility.

Our recommendations strive to be bargains above everything else. That way at the very least they could serve as SBC materials, though all of these players are viable in the early days of the FUT season.

As usual, Serie A is where the best cheap stock is stacked. Four of the five best cheap 86 OVR players in FIFA 23 play in Italy and three of them play for Inter. Inter as a whole is an SBC builder’s wet dream. They have most of the top players in Serie A and virtually all of them are extremely cheap.

While Lukaku and Martínez are both decent options up front, they are overshadowed by Lazio striker Ciro Immobile and their own teammate Milan Škriniar. Immobile is clearly the best striker on the list with outstanding pace and shooting stats, decent dribbling, and physicality to boot.

Škriniar could very well be the best overall card here. He’s a relatively fast center back that comes with high defensive and physical stats and high composure. Those types of defenders are usually found at higher price ranges.

Our final recommendation is Chelsea’s goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, whose main attribute is that he’s a cheap EPL player. These are very hard to find and the fact he’s also a decent in-game GK is a bonus. Wojciech Szczęsny and Kevin Trapp offer the same high OVR–low price GK value for the Serie A and Bundesliga, respectively.