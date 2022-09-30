The Marcus Rashford POTM SBC price is making FIFA 23 fans angry

Marcus Rashford has been selected as the EA Sports FIFA English Premier League Player of the Month for September. This mouthful has made a large portion of the FIFA 23 community quite angry. Not so much because of the new FUT item’s quality, but its pricing.

It’s day one of the FUT 23 season, so every bit of content in the FIFA 23 competitive mode holds a lot of weight. One or two great items could lift your FUT club above the competition at this incredibly early stage.

For those reasons, FIFA fans are outraged at the pricing of Marcus Rashford’s fresh FIFA 23 Premier League POTM FUT card. As usual, the item is a reward for completing an SBC. It is an 84 OVR ST card with high pace, shooting, and dribbling stats. So what in the name of United beating City in the derby is the fuzz all about?

There are actually two points of contention. The first is the objectively high pricing. The other is how this special item compares to Rashford’s base card.

EA has set the price of this SBC absurdly high for a day one release. Three squads are required, each at an equal or higher OVR than the Rashford card itself. The silver lining is that there are no chemistry requirements, but even then the total cost is nearing 150,000 coins on console and well over 200,000 on PC.

The second point is the objective value of the upgrade from Marcus Rashford’s base card. Yes, the POTM variant has a +3 OVR boost. It’s where that boost is coming from that irks some fans. Pace is upgraded by a single point, shooting and dribbling get a +2. Meanwhile defending, easily the most negligible stat for a striker, is given a raise of +5.

The general consensus among the community is that it is a decent upgrade, but one that could have been much better had these stat upgrades been distributed in a different pattern.

Depending on where you stand on Rashford’s position change (his gold card is a LW), this FIFA 23 POTM SBC can range anywhere from a decent, if a little overpriced FUT item, to an abomination that should be avoided at any cost.

If you’re wondering why the PC prices are so much higher than those on consoles, the answer may lie in FIFA 23’s crossplay and the FUT Market consequences that come with it.