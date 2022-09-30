How does FIFA 23 crossplay work? The ultimate FIFA 23 crossplay guide

It’s time to play FIFA 23. The game has launched officially in every corner of the world and there’s nothing stopping you from enjoying every aspect of it. Or is there?

At least if you want to delve into cross-platform play, you may wish to know that crossplay has been vastly expanded in FIFA 23. So much so that a whole guide is needed to understand all aspects of it. Good thing you’re currently reading one such guide.

We’ll go over all key aspects one by one. We’ll explain how crossplay works, which platforms support it, which FIFA 23 game modes you can play across platforms, and finally, how it all affects the FUT Market and Leaderboards.

Which platforms support FIFA 23 crossplay?

FIFA 23 crossplay is available to everyone playing on a platform within the same generation. In practice, only the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are cut out from the rest. These two platforms will be crossplay eligible between themselves, but ineligible in relation to all other platforms.

The same goes for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can crossplay between all of them, but not with a PS4 or Xbox One user.

Which game modes are supported in FIFA 23 crossplay?

FIFA 22’s crossplay options were limited to Online Friendlies and Online Seasons. FIFA 23 adds much more variety to the table. FUT Division Rivals, FUT Champions, FUT Ultimate Online Draft, FUT Online Friendlies, and FUT Play a Friend are all now available to play through crossplay. But the co-op modes in FUT Division Rivals, FUT Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons are not.

Competitive players located in Germany will also be happy to find out access to the Virtual Bundesliga is now crossplay compatible.

How does FIFA 23 crossplay affect the FUT Market?

Expanded crossplay comes with expanded market space. The FIFA 23 FUT Market is a new beast as all platforms with the exception of PC and Nintendo Switch now share a common market.

There is no old-gen and current-gen division here. PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S all have the same market pool. PC and Switch keep their own separate FUT Market economy.

How does FIFA 23 crossplay affect FUT Leaderboards?

FIFA 23 crossplay changes how FUT Leaderboards function too. The FUT Division Rivals and FUT Club Value Leaderboards are now all unified across all platforms if you have crossplay enabled.

The local Leaderboards remain a feature. They are split into platforms, but not generations, so PS4 and PS5 go together. The same goes for Xbox One and Series X|S. PC has its own local Leaderboards. It can be viewed with crossplay enabled or disabled.

Squad Battles Leaderboards have been scrapped altogether.

These are all the changes that come with FIFA 23 crossplay. EA Social was created to support this crossplay expansion. To find out how you can play with your friends across various platforms, just give our EA Social guide a quick read.