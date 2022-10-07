Clearing the air: Here’s how AcceleRATE should work in FIFA 23, and how it’s currently (not) working

AcceleRATE is a new gameplay feature in FIFA 23 that was among the major selling points of EA’s pre-launch presentation. There have been some issues with its implementation since FIFA 23’s worldwide Sept. 30 release, to a point where the community is left confused about how AcceleRATE works in FIFA 23.

Some say there’s no such thing as bad advertising. EA can probably say a lot on that topic. In this instance, we’re inclined to agree. While the FIFA 23 player base would have likely preferred for AcceleRATE to function properly, their voiced concern on the matter is a testament that the new gameplay mechanic is catching people’s eyes.

What is the AcceleRATE feature in FIFA 23?

AcceleRATE is a new gameplay mechanic in FIFA 23 that has an effect on player movement, more so acceleration than pace. The idea is to separate more agile players that have a quick first step and the stronger but less agile ones who may take a second or two to reach breakneck speeds.

How does AcceleRATE work in FIFA 23?

There are three AcceleRATE categories in FIFA 23: Controlled, Explosive, and Lengthy. Explosive is given to smaller, quicker players who are fast on their feet initially but are prone to losing momentum at longer distances. Lengthy is given to taller and stronger players who are slower to begin a run but compensate the longer that run goes on. Every other player that doesn’t fall in either category is given the Controlled label.

AcceleRATE types are assigned automatically based on these stats:

Explosive

Agility must be greater than or equal to 65.

Agility must be at least 15 points greater than Strength.

Acceleration must be greater than or equal to 74.

Height must be lower than or equal to 180 cm (5 feet 11 inches).

Lengthy

Strength must be greater than or equal to 65.

Strength must be at least 14 points greater than Agility.

Acceleration must be greater than or equal to 55.

Height must be greater than or equal to 174 cm (5 feet 9 inches).

Controlled

Any player that does not meet the requirements for Explosive or Lengthy.

Is AcceleRATE working properly in FIFA 23?

No, there are ongoing issues with AcceleRATE that prevent it from working as intended in FIFA 23. “Explosive and Lengthy AcceleRATE values are not updating correctly for some specific Player Item and Chemistry Style combinations,” according to EA’s official FIFA support.

The most common issue appears to raise the requirement for Agility-to-Strength ratios by one point. Right now, you’d need an item to have 16 more Agility than Strength to be deemed Explosive, and 15 more Strength than Agility for a Lengthy stamp.

It might seem like a minor problem, but FUT is a very delicate matter and even a single point could have tangible consequences. The fact these problems occur for some items and don’t for others only makes the matter worse.