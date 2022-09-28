How to do an Elastico in FIFA 23

In FIFA 23, fans can perform some of the most iconic skill moves from the soccer world with various players who have high skill move ratings. Some of the skill moves require players to have five-star skill ratings, while others can be performed by low skill rating players.

The Elastico is a five-star skill move that can be performed by only a handful of players. Ronaldinho, one of the most skillful players of all time, often used and popularized this flamboyant skill move.

The top five-star skill rating players like Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., Tiago, Christopher Nkunku, and others can perform the Elastico easily in a match. This skill move is perfect to bamboozle defenders in a one-vs-one situation. The Elastico is most effective when wingers are cutting in from the flanks to enter the box or pull away for a crossing opportunity.

Here’s how to perform the Elastico in FIFA 23.

How to perform the Elastico in FIFA 23?

In FIFA 23, players with five-star skill ratings can perform any of the skill moves. We recommend using these players to do difficult skill moves like the Elastico. There are six variations of this skill move in FIFA 23: the regular Elastico, Reverse Elastico, In Air Elastico, Reverse In Air Elastico, Hocus Pocus, and the Triple Elastico. All of them can be performed efficiently by five-star skill rating players to swiftly cut past defenders.

Here are the controls to do the Elastico in FIFA 23.

Screengrab via EA Sports

Regular Elastico

Xbox : Rotate Right Stick from Right to Left (clockwise)

: Rotate Right Stick from Right to Left (clockwise) PlayStation : Rotate Right Stick from Right to Left (clockwise)

: Rotate Right Stick from Right to Left (clockwise) Keyboard: Pad6 half-moon bottom Pad4

Reverse Elastico

Xbox : Rotate Right Stick from Left to Right (anti-clockwise)

: Rotate Right Stick from Left to Right (anti-clockwise) PlayStation : Right Stick from Left to Right (anti-clockwise)

: Right Stick from Left to Right (anti-clockwise) Keyboard: Pad4 half-moon bottom Pad6

In Air Elastico

Xbox : Flick Right Stick Right then Left

: Flick Right Stick Right then Left PlayStation : Flick Right Stick Right then Left

: Flick Right Stick Right then Left Keyboard: Tap Pad6 and Tap Pad4

Reverse In Air Elastico

Xbox : Flick Right Stick Left and then Right

: Flick Right Stick Left and then Right PlayStation: Flick Right Stick Left and then Right :

Triple Elastico

Xbox : Right Stick quarter roll from bottom Left to Right, followed by half roll from Right to Left

: Right Stick quarter roll from bottom Left to Right, followed by half roll from Right to Left PlayStation : Right Stick quarter roll from bottom Left to Right, followed by half roll from Right to Left

: Right Stick quarter roll from bottom Left to Right, followed by half roll from Right to Left Keyboard: Pad2 quarter turn to Pad6 + Pad6 half-moon bottom Pad4

Hocus Pocus

Xbox : Right Stick quarter roll from Right to Left, followed by half roll from Left to Right

: Right Stick quarter roll from Right to Left, followed by half roll from Left to Right PlayStation : Right Stick quarter roll from Left to Right followed by half roll from Right to Left

: Right Stick quarter roll from Left to Right followed by half roll from Right to Left Keyboard: Pad2 quarter turn to Pad4 + Pad4 half-moon bottom Pad6

There are also two Elastico Chops that players can perform. Both of the Chops are directional and allow players to make a swift turn against the opponent.

Elastico Chop Right

Xbox : Hold RB and roll the Right Stick from Left to Right (anti-clockwise)

: Hold RB and roll the Right Stick from Left to Right (anti-clockwise) PlayStation: Hold R1 and roll the Right Stick from Left to Right (anti-clockwise)

Elastico Chop Left

Xbox : Hold RB and roll the Right Stick from Right to Left (Clockwise)

: Hold RB and roll the Right Stick from Right to Left (Clockwise) PlayStation: Hold R1 and roll the Right Stick from Right to Left (clockwise)

The regular Elastico, directional Chops, and In Air Elastico are the easiest skill moves from the list, and the toughest ones to perform are Hocus Pocus and Triple Elastico. We recommend practicing these moves in the Practice Arena before taking them to the pitch.