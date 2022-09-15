The full list of players with five-star Skill Moves in FIFA 23 was leaked ahead of release. EA has caught up at last and we can now confirm whether those leaks were accurate. Cristiano Ronaldo fans were hoping the leaks would turn out to be true so their man wouldn’t lose even more of his FIFA 22 prowess.

The revelation of the highest-rated players in FIFA 23 caused an outcry among CR7 fans. The Manchester United star lost a ton of pace and was downgraded all-around. Ronaldo taking another hit in the form of losing his five-star Skill Moves status would have just added salt to the wound.

Thankfully for CR7 and his fandom, the leaker almost nailed it. According to the leak, there were supposed to be 49 players with five-star Skill Moves in FIFA 23. Following EA’s official announcement, we know that’s not the case.

There will be 48 players with maxed-out Skill Moves in FIFA 23. In defense of the leaker, the one player missing is Josip Iličić, who was most likely assigned five-star Skill Moves but is missing from the official list because he doesn’t have a club at present.

Other than that, the leaked information is right on the money. Ronaldo’s pace may have been hit hard this year, but his Skill Moves remain intact.

Kylian Mbappé is the highest-rated FIFA 23 player who has five stars in the skills department. There aren’t many other highly-rated players who receive the maximum-level Skill Moves, though. Ronaldo and Neymar are the only ones to exceed 86 OVR.

Somewhat shocking is the fact that Manchester United has the most players on the skills list at four. Besides Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and new signing Antony can dazzle opponents with five-star skills.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there’s Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez is the only player to make it onto the list, which simply goes to prove that Skill Moves don’t necessarily translate to success on the pitch.

All players with five-star Skill Moves in FIFA 23

RW: Dylan Bahamboula – 63 OVR (Livingston)

LM: Aiden McGeady – 67 OVR (Hibernian)

LW: Osame Sahraoui – 67 OVR (Valerenga)

RM: Juan Diego Rojas – 68 OVR (Delfín SC)

LM: Modou Barrow – 70 OVR (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

RM: Hernâni – 71 OVR (Reggina)

LM: Talles Magno – 71 OVR (New York City FC)

LW: Rayan Cherki – 73 OVR (Olympique Lyonnais)

LW: Cesinha – 75 OVR (Daegu FC)

CAM: Alexandru Maxim – 75 OVR (Gaziantep FK)

CAM: Daniel-Kofi Kyereh – 75 OVR(SC Freiburg)

LM: Amine Harit – 75 OVR (Olympique de Marseille)

RM: Silas – 75 OVR (Stuttgart)

CAM: Xherdan Shaqiri – 76 OVR (Chicago Fire FC)

CAM: Luciano Acosta – 76 OVR (FC Cincinnati)

CAM: Marcelino Moreno – 76 OVR (Atlanta United FC)

CAM: Matheus Pereira – 76 OVR (Al Hilal)

LW: Diogo Jota – 76 OVR (Celtic)

CF: Franck Ribéry – 77 OVR (Salernitana)

CAM: Igor Coronado – 77 OVR (Al-Ittihad)

LW: Jesper Karlsson – 78 OVR (AZ Alkmaar)

RW: David Neres – 79 OVR (Benfica)

RW: Jesús Manuel Corona – 81 OVR (Sevilla)

LM: Allan Saint Maximin – 81 OVR (Newcastle United)

LW: Marcus Rashford – 81 OVR (Manchester United)

ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović – 82 OVR (AC Milan)

CAM: Philippe Coutinho – 82 OVR (Aston Villa)

LW: Wilfried Zaha – 82 OVR (Crystal Palace)

CAM: Lucas Paquetá – 82 OVR (West Ham United)

RW: Antony – 82 OVR (Manchester United)

RB: Juan Cuadrado – 83 OVR (Juventus)

CF: Roberto Firmino – 83 OVR (Liverpool)

RW: Hakim Ziyech – 83 OVR (Chelsea)

RW: Ousmane Dembélé – 83 OVR (Barcelona)

RW: Ángel Di María – 84 OVR (Juventus)

CAM: Martin Ødegaard – 84 OVR (Arsenal)

CF: João Félix – 84 OVR (Atlético Madrid)

LW: Jadon Sancho – 84 OVR (Manchester United)

CM: Paul Pogba – 85 OVR (Juventus)

CF: Memphis Depay – 85 OVR (Barcelona)

RW: Riyad Mahrez – 86 OVR (Manchester City)

CM: Thiago Alcântara – 86 OVR (Liverpool)

LM: Kingsley Coman – 86 OVR (Bayern München)

CF: Christopher Nkunku – 86 OVR (RB Leipzig)

LW: Vinícius Jr. – 86 OVR (Real Madrid)

LW: Neymar Jr. – 89 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – 90 OVR (Manchester United)

ST: Kylian Mbappé – 91 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

We’re sure you can’t wait to hit the pitch with these highly-skilled players. You can further aid your day one knowledge of FIFA 23 by checking out the best U21 players in the game.