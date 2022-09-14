All FIFA 23 players with 5-star Skill Moves have been leaked

There are a lot of players with five-star Skill Moves in FIFA 23, if leaks are to be believed.

EA can’t seem to deal with FIFA 23 leaks. Last month, Xbox players were allowed a “free trial” of the game way before they were supposed to. That led to the leaking of many player ratings and the official FIFA 23 soundtrack.

New leaks are on the horizon and they might give us an even better view of who the best players in FIFA 23 will be.

While dry OVR ratings are a fairly good indicator of how good a player will be in FIFA 23, there are other stats that could boost said player’s in-game impact. Skill Moves is one such stat.

Skill Moves don’t increase or decrease the OVR rating, but they could absolutely turn a low-rated player into a hidden gem or limit the impact of an otherwise highly-rated player.

Resident FIFA leaker FUT Sheriff claims to have acquired the names of every single player that will have a five-star Skill Moves rating in FIFA 23.

There will be a total of 49 such players, according to the leak. We’ve listed all of them below.

Dylan Bahamboula (Livingston)

Aiden McGeady (Hibernian)

Osame Sahraoui (Valerenga)

Juan Diego Rojas (Delfín SC)

Modou Barrow (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Hernani (Reggina)

Talles Magno (New York City FC)

Rayan Cherki (Olympique Lyonnais)

Cesinha (Daegu FC)

Alexandru Maxim (Gaziantep)

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (SC Freiburg)

Amine Harit (Olympique Marseille)

Silas (Stuttgart)

Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire)

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

Marcelino Moreno (Atlanta United)

Matheus Pereira (Al Hilal)

Diogo Jota (Celtic)

Franck Ribéry (Salernitana)

Igor Coronado (Al-Ittihad)

Jesper Karlsson (AZ Alkmaar)

David Neres (Benfica)

Josip Iličić (Free agent)

Jesús Manuel Corona (Sevilla)

Allan Saint Maximin (Newcastle United)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Zlatan Ibrahimović (AC Milan)

Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa)

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United)

Antony (Manchester United)

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Ángel Di María (Juventus)

Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona)

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

João Félix (Atlético Madrid)

Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Paul Pogba (Juventus)

Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Thiago Alcântara (Liverpool)

Kingsley Coman (Bayern München)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Vinícius (Real Madrid)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

As with every leak, we encourage you to take this information with a healthy dose of doubt until the details are officially confirmed. FUT Sheriff is among the most reliable FIFA leak sources, but even the best can fumble the ball from time to time.