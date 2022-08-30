All leaked songs from the FIFA 23 soundtrack

FIFA 23 leaks galore. EA has let the beast loose a month before its official release.

Due to a pre-order glitch, Xbox users were able to launch the game prematurely. This immediately resulted in all sorts of leaks, including player ratings, kits, face scans, interface, and the game’s soundtrack.

Today’s FIFA 23 leaks have caused more excitement in the community than an actual game launch. Curiosity is never satisfied and everybody is clamoring to see the leaked content.

We have an overview of the leaked FIFA 23 player ratings already. This article is all about that soundtrack.

Leaked FIFA 23 soundtrack

The FIFA 23 soundtrack is shaping up to be of high quality, with artists like Gorillaz, M.I.A., and Stromae shining among a diverse musical cast. Here’s the leaked song list in full:

“All I Want” – Lane 8 ft Arctic Lake

“All The Highs” – San Holo

“Aquamarine” – Danger Mouse & Black Thought (ft. Michael Kiwanuka)

“Baby Queen” – Gorillaz

“Beep” – M.I.A.

“Behind The Sun” – ODESZA

“Big Talk” – SOFY

“Bricks in the Wall” – Hak Baker

“Can’t Sleep” – Venice

“Choose A Life” – Wings of Desire

“Daydreaming” – Harry Stone

“Disco Closure” – MILKBLOOD

“Drive” – moa moa

“FUN” – Biig Piig

“Falling Apart” – Sea Girls

“Feel It” – Crooked Colours

“Fils de joie” – Stromae

“Finesse” – Pheelz ft. BNXN

“Firepit” – Phantoms ft. Big Wild

“First Flight To Mars” – Ark Woods

“Forbidden Feelingz” – Nia Archives

“Hello Alien” – Nathan Day

“High Level” – James BKS ft. The Big Hash

“Full Round Table” – Chappaqua Wrestling

“Hurt Me” – Cryalot

“Jagna” – Alewya

“Kuzola” – PONGO

“Let Me Be Great” – Sampa The Great ft. Angelique Kidjo

“Lift Off” – Labrinth

“MIA” – SOHN

“Madan (King)” – Bakermat

“Made of Gold” – Ibeyi ft. Pa Salieu

“Must Be Love” – Tseba ft. Electric Fields

“Ojitos Lindos” – Bad Bunny, Bomba Estereo

“On Your Own” – Hayden James & Cassian ft. Elderbrook

“Ounana” – Bianca Costa

“Papi Bones” – FKA twigs ft. Shygirl

“Passed Tense” – George FitzGerald ft. Panda Bear

“Playground” – Bru-C

“Prettier Than You” – Rose Gray

“Rice” – Young Fathers

“Rips in Jeans” – Niko B

“SAOKO” – ROSALIA

“Sirens” – Flume ft. Caroline Polacheck

“Smthng” – Muddy Monk

“So Sick Of Me” – Haich Ber Na

“Spitting Off the Edge of the World” – Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius

“Stuck In The Middle” – Greentea Peng

“TIERRA ZANTA” – Trueno, Victor Heredia

“Tenia Razon” – Daniela Lalita

“Tonight” – Phoenix ft. Ezra Koenig

“Voodoo” – Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy

“Walking On Water” – The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“White City” – Willow Kayne

“a-okay” – blackwave ft. Ahbi The Nomad

“forever&more” – ROLE MODEL

With so many songs, it’s almost certain that you’ll find something to your taste. If you weren’t among those who enjoyed the leak first hand, you’ll be able to take in the sounds of FIFA 23 on Sept. 30, 2022, its official release date.