Top 10 overall player ratings in FIFA 23 leak

Although the official worldwide launch of FIFA 23 is scheduled for Sept. 30, 2022, an Xbox glitch has let players access the full version of FIFA 23 on Aug. 30.

This glitch seemingly allowed Xbox Series X|S users to download FIFA 23‘s Xbox One version and play the game, check out the soundtrack, and access the game’s most popular mode, Ultimate Team. FIFA players said on social media that they could simply update the FIFA 23 closed beta file and download the full version of the soccer game. It also appears that users with an active EA Play subscription were granted access way ahead of time, too.

The glitch, of course, allowed FIFA players to leak the supposed FIFA 23 overall ratings of the best soccer clubs in the world, such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Liverpool, all over social media.

The five best players of FIFA 23, according to leaks, all share the same overall rating (91), while the ones rounding out the top 10 all have a 90 overall rating. The top 10 players in FIFA 23 play for Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.

The best players in FIFA 23, according to leaked ratings

Player Club Overall Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain 91 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 91 Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain 91 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 91 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 91 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 90 Mohamad Salah Liverpool 90 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 90 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich 90 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid 90

These leaked ratings have not been confirmed by EA Sports. The developers are yet to acknowledge what caused the leak of FIFA 23‘s full version to Xbox users.