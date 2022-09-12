EA Sports released the ratings of the best players in FIFA 23 on Sept. 12 and, of course, the Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has once again made the list.

Ronaldo has been one of the best players in the world since the 2000s when he arrived at Manchester United after playing for Sporting in Portugal. Since then, he was elected the best player in the world in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017, the last four coming when he was playing for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo’s individual form has been slowly decreasing year after year since he is not getting any younger. He’s 37 years old but still very capable of scoring goals. His form has not always been reflected in FIFA, but the developers have “nerfed” Ronaldo for FIFA 23.

Here are the official stats of Ronaldo in FIFA 23.

Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 23

Ronaldo has a 90 overall rating in FIFA 23, according to EA Sports. Ronaldo is a striker in FIFA 23 with 92 Shooting, 85 Dribbling, 81 Pace, 78 Passing, 75 Physical, and 34 Defending, as we can see in his official card below.

Image via EA Sports

Ronaldo has lost a ton of pace when we compare his official FIFA 23 card with his official FIFA 22 card. Not only has his overall Pace fallen from 87 to 81, but his current Acceleration (79) and Sprint Speed (83) have decreased considerably. Ronaldo will not be one of the fastest players in FIFA 23, that’s for sure.