Here are the highest-rated U21 players in FIFA 23

The youngsters are coming to take over FIFA 23. EA has revealed the highest-rated players under the age of 21 in the upcoming title. The future is looking brighter than the sun for these U21 players if they are this good this early.

This continues the FIFA 23 player ratings marathon. We know who the best overall players in the game will be. We also know who the most improved players are, compared to FIFA 22. Thanks to a leak, we may have even caught on to all of the players with five-star Skill Moves in FIFA 23.

Today, we can add to the list of facts about FIFA 23 with the highest-rated U21 players.

CM: Pedri – 85 OVR (Barcelona)

CM: Jude Bellingham – 84 OVR (Borussia Dortmund)

LB: Alphonso Davies – 84 OVR (Bayern München)

CAM: Florian Wirtz – 82 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen)

RM: Bukayo Saka – 82 OVR (Arsenal)

CM: Jamal Musiala – 81 OVR (Bayern München)

CB: Joško Gvardiol – 81 OVR (RB Leipzig)

RW: Rodrygo – 81 OVR (Real Madrid)

LB: Nuno Mendes – 80 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

CB: Jurriën Timber – 80 OVR (Ajax Amsterdam)

CB: William Saliba – 80 OVR (Arsenal)

RB: Jeremie Frimpong – 80 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen)

The German Bundesliga has a reputation for pumping out young talents. And you can see why. Half of the dozen players we listed are applying their trade in the German top flight, including four of the top six.

Pedri being the best U21 player in FIFA 23 should put a rare smile on the face of Barcelona fans. In contrast to the Spanish giant’s real-life woes, their players are faring quite well in FIFA 23 since Robert Lewandowski is tied for the highest-rated overall player.