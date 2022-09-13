As superficial as it may seem to some, having your overall rating increased in FIFA is a solid sign of improvement for any soccer player. And according to EA, no one improved more than the players on this list.

FIFA 22 is on the verge of being forgotten, but we need it for one final task: acting as a reference point for the most improved players in FIFA 23. Here are our top 11 most improved players in FIFA 23. We had a four-way tie at the tail end of the list and we couldn’t bring ourselves to cut one of the players at random.

Who is the most improved player in FIFA 23?

Paris Saint-Germain is solidifying its position as the best team to play with in FIFA 23. The dominant force in French soccer has two of the five best overall players in FIFA 23. It also has the most improved player in the game: Hugo Ekitike. Superstars, young talents, PSG has it all.

If Paris Saint-Germain has every reason to be happy with this list, Spain should be rightfully concerned. A breeding nest for upcoming stars just a few years ago, La Liga is the only major league without a representative among the most improved players in FIFA 23.

Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck is the highest-rated overall player who makes the cut here. In fact, he is the only player to crack the 80 OVR mark and is rated at a very respectable 82.

Easily the most exotic member of this list is Fran Navarro of Portuguese side Gil Vicente. We’re accustomed to seeing Porto, Benfica, or Sporting players on these types of lists whenever Portugal is concerned, but Navarro is here to remind the FIFA 23 community that the Primeira Liga has more than three teams.

Below you will see the most improved players’ positions, their FIFA 23 OVR, and the team they play for. Last but in no way least, we’ve shown the OVR growth compared to their FIFA 22 rating.

Most improved players in FIFA 23

ST: Hugo Ekitike – 76 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain) +15

RB: Tino Livramento – 75 OVR (Southampton) +14

CB: Warmed Omari – 75 OVR (Stade Rennais) +13

CM: Vitinha – 79 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain) +12

CB: Nicoló Casale – 76 OVR (Napoli) +12

ST: Fran Navarro – 75 OVR (Gil Vicente) +12

CB: Castello Lukeba – 76 OVR (Olympique Lyonnais) +11

CB: Nico Schlotterbeck – 82 OVR (Borussia Dortmund) +10

RWB: Wilfried Singo – 76 OVR (Torino) +10

RWB: Djed Spence – 75 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur) +10

ST: Georginio Rutter – 75 OVR (Hoffenheim) +10

You can see just how improved these players are when FIFA 23 officially launches on Sept. 30.