How to complete Winter Wildcards Sow SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get this card by completing two squads.

EA added an 86-rated Winter Wildcards version of Djibril Sow from Eintracht Frankfurt to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Dec. 18 that you can get through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

Sow is one of the Winter Wildcards cards being released to celebrate the holiday season. This promo will bring new upgraded versions of selected players. This Winter Wildcards version is Sow’s first special card in FIFA 22.

All of Sow’s skills were greatly upgraded when compared to his 7-rated gold version, but his Passing (+11), Physical (+11), and Shooting (+10) got the best boosts. The rest of his skills received a +9 increase except for his Pace (+5).

This is a great card with high and balanced stats. He has three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot and you can apply the shadow chemistry style to further improve his Pace (+10) and Defending (+9). This will take his meta-gaming skills to another level.

This SBC costs around 104,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 106,550 on Xbox, and 110,200 on PC. If you want to complete the Winter Wildcards Sow SBC, you’ll have until Jan. 25 to build just two squads: Top Form and Bundesliga.

If you’re interested in getting this card, the first solution asks for an 84-rated team with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) player. The second one requires just an 85-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga.

Aside from the Winter Wildcards Sow version, you’ll also receive a prime mixed players pack and a small prime gold players pack if you complete both squads.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Winter Wildcards Djibril Sow SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Top Form

GK: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) LB: 84-rated Lucas Digne (Everton)

84-rated Lucas Digne (Everton) CB: 84-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

84-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United) CB: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) RB: 84-rated TOTW Ludovic Blas (Nantes)

84-rated TOTW Ludovic Blas (Nantes) CDM: 83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CDM: 83-rated Fernandinho Rosa (Manchester City)

83-rated Fernandinho Rosa (Manchester City) CAM: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) CAM: 84-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City)

84-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City) ST: 85-rated Edinson Cavani (Manchester City)

85-rated Edinson Cavani (Manchester City) ST: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Bundesliga