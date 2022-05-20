How to complete TOTS Jesús Navas objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to win at least eight matches to get this card.

Players can get a 91-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Jesús Navas from Sevilla in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today by completing a set of themed objectives.

The TOTS promotion highlights the greatest players around the world based on their performance during the 2021-2022 season. The selected players receive an upgraded TOTS version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

When compared to Navas’ 84-rated gold version, EA increased focused on increasing his Physical (+20), while his other skills only received a slight upgrade around eight. If you decide to use TOTS Navas in your team, we recommend you apply the anchor chemistry style to further boost his Defending (+7), Physical (+7), and Pace (+3).

In total there are only four objectives to be completed and all tasks must be fulfilled in the Squad Battles or Rivals mode, depending on which one you prefer. You’ll have one week, until May 27, to get this card before this set expires.

Here’s the list of objectives you’ll have to complete if you wish to get TOTS Jesús Navas in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: