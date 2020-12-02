How to complete Silver Stars Adeyemi’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

It only takes three simple tasks to receive an upgraded card.

Silver Stars are back and EA Sports has added a new Silver Stars Objective Player card for Karim Adeyami to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a 74-rated version of Karim Adeyami from RB Salzburg. He’s the seventh player to receive a Silver Stars card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team following Junior Sambia from Montpellier, Noah Okafor from RB Salzburg, Moise Kean from Paris Saint-Germain, Matěj Vydra from Aston Villa, Hany Mukhtar from Nashville SC, and Che Adams from Southampton.

The next big thing out of the Tipico Bundesliga? 🤔



This week's Silver Stars Objectives are now live in #FUT21

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Adeyemi’s objectives will be available for a week until Dec. 9.

Silver Stars Adeyemi is a 74-rated card. EA mostly upgraded Adeyemi’s Shooting (+10), Passing (+11), and Physicality (+10) stats when compared to his original 69-rated silver card.

