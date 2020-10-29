How to complete Silver Stars Kean’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a new objective player to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team yesterday.

It’s a Silver Stars 74-rated version of Moise Kean from Paris Saint-Germain. He’s the third player to receive a Silver Stars card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, following Matěj Vydra from Aston Villa and Hany Mukhtar from Nashville SC. This promo consists of basically releasing boosted silver cards in Ultimate Team. The Silver Stars Kean’s objectives will be available until Nov. 4.

Kean’s original version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is a 74-rated silver card. Although the Silver Stars version is also 74-rated, EA boosted all of his stats, including Passing (+10), Shooting (+8), Physical (+7), Pace (+6), and Dribbling (+6), when you compare the two cards.

Scorching hot start for @PSG_English 👀



Moise Keane is this week's Silver Stars Objective Player. Now available in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/D7Zgm41sL2 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 28, 2020

With the hunter chemistry style, this card will play like an 86-rated striker, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. All of Silver Stars Kean’s objectives have to be done in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches

Here are all three objectives that you have to complete to earn Silver Stars Kean.