How to complete Silver Stars Vydra’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This silver card isn't like the others.

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a Silver Stars 74-rated version of Matěj Vydra from Burnley. He’s the first player to receive a Silver Stars card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, a promo that consists of releasing overpowered silver cards in Ultimate Team. The Silver Stars Vydra objectives will be available until Oct. 21.

Although Silver Stars Vydra is a 74-rated card, it plays like an 80-rated card, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. EA has boosted all of Silver Stars Vydra’s stats, including Physical (+11), Shooting (+8), Dribbling (+7), Passing (+7), and Pace (+6), when you compare it with Vydra’s 73-rated base silver version.

Summer's popular Silver Stars are back 💫‼️



An on target Matěj Vydra is now obtainable through Objectives in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/byP5YIYYsW — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 14, 2020

Some of Silver Stars Vydra’s objectives have to be done in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches, which are much easier than Squad Battles or Division Rivals matches since you can complete them with a friend.

Here are all three objectives that you have to complete to earn Silver Stars Vydra.