How to complete Silver Stars Mukhtar’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a Silver Stars 74-rated version of Hany Mukhtar from Nashville SC. He’s the second player to receive a Silver Stars card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, following Matěj Vydra from Aston Villa last week. This promo consists of releasing boosted silver cards in Ultimate Team. The Silver Stars Mukhtar objectives will be available until Oct. 28.

Although Silver Stars Mukhtar is a 74-rated card, it can play like an 83-rated player depending on the position you use him in, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. EA has boosted all of Silver Stars Mukhtar’s stats, including Shooting (+11), Passing (+8), Dribbling (+7), Pace (+7), and Physcal (+7), when you compare it with his 71-rated base silver version.

All of Silver Stars Mukhtar’s objectives have to be done in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches, which are much easier than Squad Battles or Division Rivals matches since you can complete them with a friend.

Here are all three objectives that you have to complete to earn Silver Stars Vydra.