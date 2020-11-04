How to complete Silver Stars Okafor’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports unveiled a new objective player in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a Silver Stars 74-rated version of Noah Okafor from RB Salburg. He’s the fourth player to receive a Silver Stars card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, following Moise Kean from Paris Saint-Germain, Matěj Vydra from Aston Villa, and Hany Mukhtar from Nashville SC. This promo consists of basically releasing upgraded silver cards in Ultimate Team. The Silver Stars Okafor’s objectives will be available until Nov. 11.

Okafor’s original card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is a 71-rated silver card. Although the Silver Stars version is a 74-rated card, it’ll play like an 82-rated winger, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. EA boosted all of Okafor stats, including Shooting (+9), Passing (+8), Pace (+7), Physical (+7), and Dribbling (+7), when you compare his Silver Stars version to his 71-rated silver card.

4 goals and counting for @RedBullSalzburg 😤



Noah Okafor is the latest Silver Stars Objective Player. Now unlockable in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/W8emwSbeCE — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 4, 2020

Just like all the Silver Stars cards, Okafor’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player.