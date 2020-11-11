How to complete Silver Stars Adams’ objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Che Adams is probably the best Silver Stars card released so far.

EA Sports introduced a new Silver Stars objective player to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a 74-rated version of Che Adams from Southampton. He’s the fifth player to receive a Silver Stars card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, following Noah Okafor from RB Salzburg, Moise Kean from Paris Saint-Germain, Matěj Vydra from Aston Villa, and Hany Mukhtar from Nashville SC. The Silver Stars concept consists of releasing upgraded silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Adam’s objectives will be available until Nov. 18.

On the rise 📈@CheAdams_ is your Silver Stars Objective Player of the week. Unlockable now in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/fREtAVanNH — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 11, 2020

Although Silver Stars Adams is a 74-rated card, it’ll play like an 84-rated striker, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. EA boosted all of Adams’ stats, including Shooting (+8), Passing (+7), Dribbling (+7), Physical (+6), and Pace (+5), when you compare his Silver Stars version to his original 74-rated silver card.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards, Adam’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Adams.