How to complete Silver Stars Sambia’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new Silver Stars objective player to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a 74-rated version of Junior Sambia from Montpellier. He’s the sixth player to receive a Silver Stars card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team following Noah Okafor from RB Salzburg, Moise Kean from Paris Saint-Germain, Matěj Vydra from Aston Villa, Hany Mukhtar from Nashville SC, and Che Adams from Southampton. The Silver Stars concept consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Sambia’s objectives will be available until Dec. 2.

Silver Stars Sambia is a 74-rated card, but it’ll play like an 85-rated full-back if you apply the shadow chemistry style, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. EA massively upgraded all of Sambia’s stats, including Pace (+12), Passing (+12), Defending (+11), Dribbling (+10), and Physical (+9), when you compare his Silver Stars version to his original 68-rated silver card.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before, Sambia’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Sambia.