How to complete Rulebreakers Raum SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can get a new 85-rated Rulebreakers version of David Raum from RB Leipzig that was added to the game today after completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The devs mainly upgraded his Defending (+13) and Dribbling (+7), while mildly increasing his Pace (+3), Passing (+3), Shooting (+3), and decreasing his Physical. The Rulebreakers promo mixes up the featured player’s skills to change a bit of their gameplay, so the upgrade is done to unexpected skills.

Raum’s Rulebreakers version has a much higher Defending and a lower Physical skill than his original 91-rated gold card, instead of them being balanced. For both cards, his Pace is the highest of his skills, which range from 62 to 90.

You can further increase his Defending (+6), Physical (+5), and Pace (+4) by applying the anchor chemistry style. They will be raised to 90, 80, and 94, respectively, and will focus on the gameplay change instead of countering the upgrade made by EA.

If you are interested in getting Rulebreakers Raum, you’ll only have to complete one 84-rated squad with at least one card with an 85 overall rating minimum and one player from Bundesliga. It will cost from 35,150 to 37,800 FUT coins to build the squad from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete and earn the Rulebreakers version of David Raum in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Rulebreakers David Raum SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team