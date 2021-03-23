How to complete Prime Icon Moments Makélélé SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This SBC will be available until May 19.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Claude Makélélé to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on March 21. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Prime Icon Moments Zambrotta card was originally released on March 5 but it only got the SBC now along with Ian Wright and Gianluca Zambrotta.

Over 3 decades of greatness 💪



New ICON Squad Building Challenges are available now in #FUT.#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/OFuV9xc1Mr — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 21, 2021

The 91-rated Prime Icon Moments Makélélé has high skills, such as 90-rated Defending, 90-rated Physical, and 82-rated Pace, for a center defensive midfielder. He also has a three-star weak foot and skills. This is a good card, but it’s more worth it for the strong links it offers with legendary players.

If you apply the shadow chemistry style, that will boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+5) even further and will maximize many of his skills, such as Interceptions, Standing Tackle, and Sliding Tackle.

This Prime Icon Moments Makélélé SBC isn’t repeatable like previous SBCs and will be available until May 19. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in seven squads: Born Legend, Rising Star, Les Bleus, The Makélélé Role, Galácticos, PSG’s Backbone, and League Finesse.

The first solution asks for Rare Bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum. The second one requires Rare Silver players with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform card.

The third segment needs to be an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from France. The fourth one asks for an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Chelsea.

The fifth team requires an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Real Madrid. The sixth one asks for an 88-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Paris Saint-Germain. The seventh and last solution requires an 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Claude Makélélé SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Yohann Thuram-Ulien 64-rated (Amiens SC)

Yohann Thuram-Ulien 64-rated (Amiens SC) LB: Nassim Ouammou 62-rated (Rodez AF)

Nassim Ouammou 62-rated (Rodez AF) CB: Thomas Basila 64-rated (Nantes)

Thomas Basila 64-rated (Nantes) CB: Loïc Poujol 63-rated (Rodez AF)

Loïc Poujol 63-rated (Rodez AF) RB: Jérôme Phojo 64-rated (Clermont )

Jérôme Phojo 64-rated (Clermont ) CDM: Rémy Boissier 63-rated (Rodez)

Rémy Boissier 63-rated (Rodez) LM: Amine Adli 64-rated (Toulouse FC)

Amine Adli 64-rated (Toulouse FC) RM: Dorian Bertrand 64-rated (AS Nancy)

Dorian Bertrand 64-rated (AS Nancy) CAM: Redouane Kerrouche 64-rated (Dunkerque)

Redouane Kerrouche 64-rated (Dunkerque) ST: Yann Kitala 64-rated (FC Sochaux-Montbéliard)

Yann Kitala 64-rated (FC Sochaux-Montbéliard) ST: Mounaïm El Idrissy 64-rated (AC Ajaccio)

Rising Star

GK: Aleš Hruška 74-rated (Viktoria Plzeň)

Aleš Hruška 74-rated (Viktoria Plzeň) LB: David Limberský 74-rated (Viktoria Plzeň)

David Limberský 74-rated (Viktoria Plzeň) CB: Lukáš Hejda 72-rated (Sparta Praga)

Lukáš Hejda 72-rated (Sparta Praga) CB: David Hovorka 74-rated (Slavia Prague)

David Hovorka 74-rated (Slavia Prague) RB: Radim Řezník 74-rated (Viktoria Plzeň)

Radim Řezník 74-rated (Viktoria Plzeň) LM: Jaroslav Mihalík 69-rated (Lechia Gdańsk)

Jaroslav Mihalík 69-rated (Lechia Gdańsk) CM: Laco Takács 71-rated (SK Slavia Praha)

Laco Takács 71-rated (SK Slavia Praha) CM: Tomáš Holeš 73-rated (SK Slavia Praha)

Tomáš Holeš 73-rated (SK Slavia Praha) RM: Alexander Bah 67-rated (SK Slavia Praha)

Alexander Bah 67-rated (SK Slavia Praha) CF: Petar Musa 72-rated (SK Slavia Praha)

Petar Musa 72-rated (SK Slavia Praha) ST: Jean-David Beauguel 72-rated (Viktoria Plzeň)

Les Bleus

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Ben Chilwell 81-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 81-rated (Chelsea) CB: Samuel Umtiti 83-rated (Barcelona)

Samuel Umtiti 83-rated (Barcelona) CB: Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) LM: Stephy Mavididi 81-rated (Montpellier)

Stephy Mavididi 81-rated (Montpellier) CM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal) CM: Isco 84-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco 84-rated (Real Madrid) RM: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) CAM: Nabil Fékir 83-rated (Betis)

Nabil Fékir 83-rated (Betis) ST: Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal)

The Makélélé Role

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga 82-rated (Chelsea)

Kepa Arrizabalaga 82-rated (Chelsea) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CB: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) RB: Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg)

Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg) CDM: Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla) CM: Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Allan Loureiro 83-rated (Everton)

Allan Loureiro 83-rated (Everton) LW: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RW: Willian 82-rated (Arsenal)

Willian 82-rated (Arsenal) ST: Philippe Coutinho 83-rated (Barcelona)

Galácticos

GK: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) LB: Marcelo da Silva 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marcelo da Silva 83-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) CDM: Fabián Ruiz 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Fabián Ruiz 89-rated (Real Madrid) LM: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) CM: David Silva 86-rated (Real Sociedad)

David Silva 86-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton) ST: Luis Suárez 87-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

PSG’s Backbone

GK: Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg)

Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg) LB: Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis)

Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RB: Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Yann Sommer 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) LM: Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham)

Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham) RM: Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K)

Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K) CAM: Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

League Finesse

GK: Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) CB: Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City)

Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City) RB: Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg)

Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg) LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CM: Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

