How to complete POTM Rafael Leão SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete three squads to get this card.

The people voted and chose the new Serie A Player of the Month (POTM) for October in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. An 87-rated POTM version of Rafael Leão from Milan can be obtained by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

FIFA players can cast their vote to decide who will get an upgraded POTM version among some players EA selected. Rafael Leão’s performance during October elected him as the best from the Serie A.

All of the stats from Leão’s 84-rated gold version received a general upgrade for this POTM card. His Physical (+5), Passing (+5), Shooting (+4), Dribbling (+3), Defending (+3), and Pace (+2) were increased. Leão also has an 86-rated TOTW version and if you compare it to this new card, the upgrade was even smaller.

To earn POTM Rafael Leão, the SBC requires three different squads: Top Form, Portugal, and Serie A. Here are all the conditions and the respective rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward Top Form 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Gold pack Portugal 85-rated squad, no less than one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Portuguese player. Small gold players pack Serie A 86-rated team with at least one player from Serie A. Prime electrum players pack

The total cost for all of the necessary cards to build these teams amounts to around 157,750 FUT coins on consoles and 184,750 FUT coins on PC, but you can use the available time to reduce the price by crafting cards.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Serie A POTM Rafael Leão SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Top Form

GK: 82-rated Steven Berghuis (Ajax)

LB: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

CB: 84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

CB: 83-rated Diego Carlos (Aston Villa)

RB: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

CDM: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

CDM: 82-rated André Onana (Internazionale)

CAM: 81-rated Borja Iglesias (Real Betis)

CAM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

ST: 81-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis)

ST: 84-rated TOTW Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)

Portugal

GK: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

LB: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

CB: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

CB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

RB: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

CDM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

CDM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

CAM: 87-rated TOTW Lautaro Martínez (Internazionale)

CAM: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

CAM: 84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

ST: 87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

Serie A