Two squads stand between you and this card.

EA released today an 82-rated POTM version of Napoli’s striker Kim Min-Jae in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players can get this untradable card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Players can decide who deserves to receive an upgraded POTM version by voting monthly on select players based on their performance. Min-Jae represents the best player in Serie A and received this POTM version because of his outstanding performance in September.

When compared to his original 79-rated gold version, EA didn’t change much and only made a slight upgrade to this POTM version by increasing his Passing (+5), Dribbling (+5), Shooting (+4), Defending (+4), Pace (+1), and Physical (+1).

You can apply the shadow chemistry style if you use this card in your team and further improve his Pace (+8) and Defending (+7), which are skills he’ll use a lot as a center-back player.

There are two squads you need to turn in in order to get POTM Min-Jae: Tactical Emulation and Serie A. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with at least one player from Napoli while the second one asks for an 85-rated team and no less than a player from Serie A.

This POTM will cost players around 48,650 FUT coins on consoles and 50,650 FUT coins on PC. This price can be reduced if you craft some cards instead of buying all of them on the FUT market, though.

You’ll also receive a gold pack and a small gold players pack for building both squads. This SBC will expire after a month, on Oct. 30, which is enough time to complete just two segments.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Kim Min-Jae SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete POTM Kim Min-Jae SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Tactical Emulation

GK: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) LB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CB: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) RB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CM: 83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) CM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) LW: 79-rated Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

79-rated Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) RW: 83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) ST: 83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

Serie A