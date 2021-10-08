How to complete POTM Benzema SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA is celebrating his six goals and four assists in just four games.

EA Sports added a 91-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Benzema’s second special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He received this LaLiga POTM version today for his performance throughout September, where he had six goals and four assists in just four games.

EA has somewhat upgraded all of Benzema’s skills, including Physical (+3), Passing (+3), Pace (+3), Dribbling (+3), Defending (+2), and Shooting (+2), when you compare this new card to his 89-rated silver version.

The devs kept him with a four-star weak foot and skill moves, however. If you apply the engine chemistry style, you’ll further increase his Pace (+5), Dribbling (+5), and Passing (+6), which will make his stats more balanced, leaving all skills between 80 and 95-rated, except for his 41-rated Defending.

This SBC costs around 126,050 FUT coins on PlayStation, 132,500 on Xbox, and 139,200 on PC. If you want to complete the POTM Benzema SBC, you’ll have two weeks, until Oct. 22, to complete two squads: LaLiga and France.

The first segment requires an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from LaLiga. The second one asks for an 87-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from France.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Karim Benzema SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

LaLiga

GK: TOTW Kevin Trapp 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

TOTW Kevin Trapp 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: Mats Hummels 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Mats Hummels 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RB: Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CDM: Sergio Busquets 86-rated (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets 86-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CAM: Mikel Oyarzabal 85-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 85-rated (Real Sociedad) CAM: Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio) CAM: David Silva 85-rated (Real Sociedad)

David Silva 85-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Iago Aspas 84-rated (Celta)

France