How to complete Players Moments Draxler SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 86-rated Player Moments version of Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Nov. 18.

This is Draxler’s first special card in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. EA gave him this card to celebrate his superb volley against Bordeaux in the Adidas Nemeziz during the 2017-2018 season. This SBC will be available until Thursday, Nov. 25, so you still have almost a week to craft cards if you don’t want to build them completely from scratch.

EA greatly upgraded all of Draxler’s stats, including Defending (+12), Pace (+11), Shooting (+9), Passing (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Physical (+5) when you compare this Player Moments card to his 80-rated gold version.

You can apply the engine chemistry style to further boost his Passing (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Pace (+5) to increase his meta-gaming skills. This is a great card with well-rounded skills, all of them being 70 and above.

The Player Moments Draxler SBC costs around 271,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, 295,050 on Xbox, and 294,300 on PC. If you want to complete the Player Moments Draxler SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads: PSG, Ligue 1, and Germany.

SBC Conditions Reward PSG 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least on TOTW (Inform) player and one player from Paris Saint-Germain. Small gold players pack Ligue 1 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and a minimum of one player from Ligue 1. Rare mixed players pack Germany 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Germany. Mega pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Julian Draxler SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

PSG

GK: Yassine Bounou 82-rated (Sevilla)

Yassine Bounou 82-rated (Sevilla) LB: Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Mario Hermoso 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Mario Hermoso 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Pau Francisco Torres 82-rated (Villarreal)

Pau Francisco Torres 82-rated (Villarreal) RB: TOTW Burak Yilmaz 84-rated (Lille)

TOTW Burak Yilmaz 84-rated (Lille) CDM: Mauro Icardi 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mauro Icardi 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Club)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Club) CM: Rodrigo De Paul 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Rodrigo De Paul 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LW: Lucas Ocampos 83-rated (Sevilla)

Lucas Ocampos 83-rated (Sevilla) RW: Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Ángel Correa 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Ligue 1

GK: David De Gea 84-rated (Manchester United)

David De Gea 84-rated (Manchester United) LB: Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton) CB: Harry Maguire 84-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Rulebreakers Sebastián Coates 86-rated (Sporting CP)

Rulebreakers Sebastián Coates 86-rated (Sporting CP) RB: Georginio Wijnaldum 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Georginio Wijnaldum 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Youri Tielemans 84-rated (Leicester City)

Youri Tielemans 84-rated (Leicester City) LM: Jack Grealish 84-rated (Manchester City)

Jack Grealish 84-rated (Manchester City) RM: Riyad Mahrez 86-rated (Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez 86-rated (Manchester City) CAM: Roberto Firmino 85-rated (Liverpool)

Roberto Firmino 85-rated (Liverpool) ST: Edinson Cavani 85-rated (Manchester City)

Edinson Cavani 85-rated (Manchester City) ST: Aubameyang 85-rated (Arsenal)

Germany