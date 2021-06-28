How to complete Player Moments Rodríguez SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Player Moments 93-rated version of James Rodríguez from Everton to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is obtainable after you complete four segments of squad-building challenges (SBCs).

This is Rodríguez’s first special card in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. EA gave him this card to celebrate his outstanding goal for Colombia against Uruguay in 2014. This SBC will be available until Monday, July 5, so you’ll have a week to craft cards if you don’t want to build them completely from scratch.

EA mainly upgraded Rodríguez’s Pace (+37) while still increasing the rest of his skills, including Physical (+17), Dribbling (+11), Passing (+10), Defending (+10), and Shooting (+8), when you compare this Player Moments card to his 82-rated gold version. This is generally a good card with high skills and only one stat that has a low rating: his 60-rated Defending. The highest skill is his 97-rated Dribbling.

He also has five-star skills moves and a three-star weak foot. You can apply the engine chemistry style to further boost his Pace (+5), Passing (+3), and Dribbling (+1) to maximize his Dribbling stat and almost max out his Acceleration, Vision, and Short Passing.

The Player Moments Rodríguez SBC costs around 218,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, 240,500 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (279,000 FUT coins). But this is a fair price if you consider his stats and that you won’t need any special cards to complete the squads.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Rodríguez SBC, you’ll have to turn in four different squads: Colombia, Premier League, 83-rated Squad, and 84-rated Squad. The first team must be 81-rated with 80 chemistry minimum and include at least one player from Colombia. The second solution requires an 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League. The third segment asks for just an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum. The fourth and last one needs to be an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments James Rodríguez SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

Colombia

GK: Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Sassuolo)

Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Sassuolo) LB: Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)

Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Matias Vecino 80-rated (Internazionale)

Matias Vecino 80-rated (Internazionale) CB: David Ospina 79-rated (Napoli)

David Ospina 79-rated (Napoli) RB: Kévin Malcuit 78-rated (Fiorentina)

Kévin Malcuit 78-rated (Fiorentina) CM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Marten de Roon 81-rated (Atalanta)

Marten de Roon 81-rated (Atalanta) LW: Pedro Ledesma 80-rated (Roma)

Pedro Ledesma 80-rated (Roma) RW: Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli)

Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli) ST: Franck Ribéry 81-rated (Fiorentina)

Franck Ribéry 81-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Joaquín Correa 81-rated (Lazio)

Premier League

GK: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen)

Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Kepa Arrizabalaga 82-rated (Chelsea)

Kepa Arrizabalaga 82-rated (Chelsea) LM: Tomáš Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla FC)

Tomáš Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla FC) CM: Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig) RM: Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal)

Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal) CAM: Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig) ST: Wout Weghorst 81-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

83-rated Squad

GK: Tomás Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla)

Tomás Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) CB: Djené Dakonam 82-rated (Getafe)

Djené Dakonam 82-rated (Getafe) RB: Sergio Ansejo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Ansejo 82-rated (Villarreal) CDM: Saúl Ñíguez 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Saúl Ñíguez 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) LW: Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal)

Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal) RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

84-rated Squad