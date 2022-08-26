How to complete Player Moments Jesus’ objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can complete a set of objectives starting today and receive a 96-rated Player Moments of Arsenal’s striker Gabriel Jesus in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Player Moments cards usually celebrate a specific achievement by the featured player. In this case, however, EA didn’t specify which moment from Jesus’ career it’s celebrating with this card.

Jesus already has other four special cards: two Team of the Week (TOTW) cards, an 89-rated Versus Fire, and an 89-rated Versus Ice version. This Player Moments card is the highest-rated version so far, and if you compare it to his 83-rated gold version, it’s Passing (+18), Physical (+14), Pace (+13), Shooting (+13), Defending (+13), and Dribbling (+12) were generally increased.

You can choose to complete Jesus’ objectives either in the Squad Battles or Rivals mode. There are four tasks in total to complete and only one of them asks you to win some matches, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to fulfill everything.

This set of Player Moments objectives will be available until Sept. 2. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Player Moments Gabriel Jesus in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: