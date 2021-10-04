How to complete OTW Anderson Talisca SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 79-rated Ones to Watch (OTW) version of Anderson Talisca from Al Nassr to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This is Talisca ’s first special card in this FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle and he’s also the first player to get an SBC. The best soccer players who joined a new club during the offseason receive a special card in the OTW promotion. In this case, Talisca was transferred from Guangzhou Evergrande to Al Nassr.

EA didn’t upgrade any of his stats when you compare this new card to his gold version, though. Both cards have the same overall ratings. He’ll receive an upgrade depending on his and his team’s performance throughout the season.

This SBC costs around 15,300 FUT coins on PlayStation, 16,800 on Xbox, and 16,600 on PC. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in just an 84-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Brazil.

You’ll have until Oct. 8 to complete these squads and get this card. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Ones to Watch Anderson Talisca SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: